Harvard-bound Kerala student’s F-1 visa plea draws Bill Ackman’s support, but sparks immigration debate

A Kerala student’s struggle to secure an F-1 visa appointment before starting her Harvard Law School programme has triggered a wider debate in the US over immigration policy, after billionaire investor Bill Ackman stepped in to highlight her case.

Threcy Jo Lawrence, an incoming LL.M. candidate at Harvard Law School, said she had received admission with more than 90% scholarship but was unable to get a visa appointment despite repeated attempts, according to a report by Times of India. With her programme beginning on August 13 and the university requiring her to arrive by August 10, she said she was running out of time.

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In a now-deleted post on X, Threcy wrote that she had been trying for nearly two months to secure an appointment but had found no available slots.

“My name is Threcy. I'm from Kerala. I'm an incoming LL.M. candidate at HLS Fall 2026. For nearly two months I have tried everything. No slots. No dates. Nothing. My program starts August 13. I need to be there by August 10,” she claimed, the TOI report stated.

She also said the course could not be deferred and that she had created an X account only to seek help with her visa issue.

“I don't come from a family with connections. I have no contacts at embassies or in government. I am just a first-generation student who worked for this for years, and I am 25 days away from losing it because of a slot,” she said.

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Bill Ackman calls for immigration reforms

The post gained attention after Bill Ackman shared her situation and called for changes to the US immigration system.

“Our immigration policies need to be reformed to allow the best and brightest to be educated in the USA and stay here to create value for our country. As long as their values are aligned with the long-term interests of our country, their visas should be fast tracked. Can someone in immigration help this young woman?” Ackman wrote on X.

Ackman’s post, however, also attracted criticism from some users who disagreed with his views on immigration.

One user questioned whether the US needed more foreign talent when many Americans were struggling to find jobs, while another argued that immigration policies should prioritise domestic opportunities.

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“Rare disagreement here with the AckMan. She seems like a nice person, but that’s not the basis upon which immigration policy should be crafted. Focus must be on opportunities for Americans first,” another user wrote.

The debate comes amid ongoing discussions in the US over the role of international students, skilled immigration and whether talented foreign graduates should have easier pathways to study and work in the country.