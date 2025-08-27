Indian nationals in UK see 257% spike in sexual offence convictions between 2021-2024

Indian nationals in the UK recorded the steepest rise in sexual offence convictions among foreign nationals between 2021 and 2024, official data from the UK Ministry of Justice shows. Convictions for sexual offences involving Indians jumped 257 per cent, rising from 28 cases in 2021 to 100 in 2024. This marked the highest increase among foreign national groups, ahead of Nigerian nationals (166 per cent) and Iraqi nationals (160 per cent).

Advertisement

Data clarification and methodology

The Ministry of Justice clarified that the statistics reflect sentencing occasions, not individual offenders. The data was sourced from the Police National Computer and analysed by the Centre for Migration Control through a Freedom of Information request.

Broader trends in serious offences

Indian nationals also saw the third-highest increase in serious offence convictions among foreign nationals, rising 115 per cent from 273 convictions in 2021 to 588 in 2024. Egyptians and Algerians were the only groups with higher increases.

Despite this rise, Indians still constitute a small proportion of illegal arrivals. In 2024, 293 Indian nationals reached the UK via small boats, with 206 arriving in the first half of 2025. Indians accounted for 15 per cent of illegal arrivals at UK ports in the year ending June 2025.

Advertisement

Asylum and visa patterns

During the same period, 5,474 asylum applications were made by Indian nationals. Approximately 4,000 applicants arrived initially on legal visas, primarily for study, and about 400 via small boats. Of these claims, 2,691 were refused, 20 were granted, and the remainder are pending.

Indians also led in legal migration categories. They received the highest number of UK work and tourist visas, were the largest group to gain citizenship, and were the second-largest recipients of study visas, with 98,014 granted to main applicants.

While convictions for sexual and serious offences among Indian nationals in the UK have risen sharply, Indians remain a relatively small segment of overall illegal arrivals. At the same time, legal migration through study, work, and tourist visas continues to grow, reflecting broader mobility trends.