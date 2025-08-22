Italy has rolled out a fresh wave of fines for tourists who flout local rules, with Venice publishing a detailed list of “unacceptable behaviour” on its official government website. The move comes amid growing concerns over misconduct by holidaymakers in one of Europe’s most visited cities.

Advertisement

“Current regulations enforced by the Venice City Council Municipal Police forbid certain behaviour, in order to preserve urban cleanliness and landscape, and also for reasons of safety and public hygiene,” the website states. “The violation of such regulations involves the application of administrative fines, from €25 to €500 (Rs 2,541 to Rs 50,822).”

Part of a European trend

The Venice measures are part of a broader crackdown across Europe as popular destinations push back against unruly tourism. In Portugal’s seaside town of Albufeira, wearing swimwear away from the beach could cost up to €1,500 (Rs 1,52,109). In Spain’s Balearic Islands, including Mallorca and Ibiza, fines for public drinking can reach €3,000 (Rs 3,04,218). Even seemingly minor infractions like reserving a sunbed and walking away can now attract penalties.

Advertisement

Authorities insist the measures are not aimed at deterring visitors but at protecting residents and respectful travellers.

Venice’s new rules

According to a Travel+Leisure report, Venice has laid out specific restrictions for tourists:

No consuming food or drink while sitting on the ground, monuments, bridges, steps, wellheads, or high-water walkways: Fine of €100–€200 (Rs 10,164 to Rs 20,329)

No bathing, diving, or swimming in canals: Fine of €350 (Rs 35,575)

No littering or dumping trash in public spaces: Fine of €350 (Rs 35,575)

No walking around bare-chested or in swimwear: Fine of €250 (Rs 25,411)

The list underscores how Europe’s most iconic destinations are reasserting rules to preserve heritage and maintain public order during peak tourism months.