New Zealand’s adoption policy change: Adoptive parents to face immigration hurdles soon

New Zealand’s recent adjustments to its international adoption policy have significant implications for those seeking immigration pathways involving adopted children. Effective from September 18, 2025, overseas adoptions made by New Zealand citizens and residents will no longer be recognised under New Zealand law for immigration and citizenship purposes, unless they are from exempt countries.

These changes aim to mitigate the immediate risk of harm to children adopted through international channels, while a comprehensive review of related legislation and policies is undertaken.

Key Changes for Adoptive Parents

The interim measures directly affect New Zealand citizens and residents who have adopted children internationally and are seeking to apply for visas or citizenship for their adopted children. The suspension of Section 17 of the Adoption Act 1955 will now make it more difficult for parents to apply for immigration status for children adopted from non-exempt countries.

In short, overseas adoptions will no longer be recognised for immigration purposes unless they are from a list of exempt countries. Children adopted from non-exempt countries will be ineligible for resident or visitor visas based on the parent-child relationship, impacting many families.

Exempt Countries and Policy Clarification

For families whose adoptions fall outside the exempt country list, the new rules still allow the inclusion of adopted children in certain visa applications. For example, even if a child has been adopted from a non-exempt country, they can still be included in a migrant family’s residency application or as part of a visitor visa for a holiday to New Zealand, provided the parents are not New Zealand citizens or residents.

Impact on Visa Applications

The changes have raised concerns regarding new and existing visa applications. Any new visa applications for adopted children from non-exempt countries are likely to face rejection if they are based on the parent-child relationship with a New Zealand citizen or resident. Additionally, adoptions from non-Hague Convention countries will not be eligible for residency or visitor visa applications.

However, existing visa applications for children who have already submitted their applications, even from non-exempt countries, will continue to be processed, with no interruption.