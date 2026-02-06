Planning a Thailand trip? Election-linked alcohol ban could dampen your holiday with 'no booze weekend'

Thailand’s decision to impose a nationwide ban on alcohol sales during its upcoming general election has sent ripples through the country’s tourism and hospitality industry, raising concerns about lost revenue, frustrated visitors, and reputational damage at the peak of the travel season.

Under the election law, Thailand will prohibit the sale, distribution, free provision, or hosting of events involving alcohol during two separate 24-hour windows linked to voting. The first ban runs from 6 pm on January 31 to 6 pm on February 1, covering advance voting, while the second will be enforced from 6 pm on February 7 to 6 pm on February 8, coinciding with election day. The restrictions apply nationwide and cover bars, nightclubs, restaurants, bottle shops, markets and all other venues, with no exemptions, including in major tourist or entertainment areas.

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Violations carry stiff penalties, including up to six months’ imprisonment and fines of up to 10,000 baht, a provision that has left businesses with little room to manoeuvre.

Tourists caught off guard

For many visitors, the ban has come as an unwelcome surprise. Bangkok restaurateur Sorathep Steve described a recent incident involving American tourists who had just arrived in the country.

“They were frustrated, and I had to explain the law,” Sorathep said, recalling how four guests ordered a bottle of wine only to be told it could not be served. “They complained that they had not come to Thailand to vote,” he added, noting that the group eventually settled for lemon sodas.

Sorathep said the impact on business was immediate. “Sales dropped by 50% during the ban for early voting,” he said, adding that foreign tourists make up about half of his customer base across his five Bangkok restaurants.

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Under Thai law, it is illegal to sell, pay for, or give away any alcoholic drink during the restricted voting periods. The regulation, introduced to curb vote-buying and maintain public order, has been in place for years, but its timing has become a flashpoint this election cycle.

Peak season pressure on tourism

Thailand, Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, is heavily dependent on tourism and is globally known for its beaches, nightlife and relaxed lifestyle. Yet international arrivals fell 7.2% last year to 33 million visitors, weighed down by floods, an earthquake, and a border conflict with Cambodia.

Industry leaders say imposing dry days in January and early February, peak travel months, risks deepening the strain. Previous elections were typically held in the mid-year off-season, limiting the fallout for hospitality businesses.

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“Repeated disruptions during peak season risk redefining Thailand from a seamless holiday destination into an unpredictable one, and that perception is far harder to reverse than any short-term revenue loss,” said Bill Barnett of C9 Hotelworks, stressing the importance of repeat visitors to the tourism economy.

Island businesses brace for sharp drops

On the resort island of Phuket, the impact is already being felt. Restaurant and bar owner Benny De Bellis said his revenues fell 30% during the advance voting weekend.

“We proactively communicated with guests, including explaining the situation to walk-in customers,” he said, adding that venues displayed signage to avoid confusion. Still, he expects revenue to drop up to 50% during the election period.

(With inputs from Reuters)