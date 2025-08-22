South Korea’s holiday island, Jeju, issues first tourist behaviour guide, warns repeat violators

South Korea’s holiday island of Jeju has issued its first set of behavioural guidelines for foreign tourists, warning that repeat violations could lead to fines. The move follows a rise in complaints from local residents about tourist misconduct during the peak travel season.

According to a BBC News report, the Jeju Police Agency said the multilingual guide, printed in Chinese, English, and Korean, is intended to reduce cultural misunderstandings and ensure visitors comply with local laws.

Advertisement

Rising tourist numbers

Jeju, located south of the Korean peninsula, has long been one of Asia’s busiest tourism hubs, known for its beaches, volcanic landscapes, hiking trails, and shopping. This year alone, the island has welcomed around seven million visitors, according to local reports.

Foreign arrivals are central to Jeju’s economy. In 2024, visitor spending reached a record 9.26 trillion won, with nearly 70 per cent of tourists coming from China.

Rules and penalties

The new guide lists “minor offences” that are punishable under South Korean law. These include smoking in restricted areas, littering, jaywalking, public drunkenness, failing to pay at restaurants, using fake IDs, and trespassing into empty homes. Acts such as urinating or defecating in public are also mentioned.

Advertisement

First-time offenders will usually receive a warning, but repeat violations could lead to fines of up to 200,000 won (about $143). Around 8,000 copies of the guide are being distributed initially.

An official from the Jeju Provincial Police Agency told The Korea Times that officers distribute the notices during patrols whenever they come across minor violations.

Regional response to over-tourism

Jeju’s initiative comes as other parts of Asia also grapple with mass tourism. Last year, a Japanese town installed barriers to block a popular Mount Fuji viewing spot to curb crowding and selfie-seeking.