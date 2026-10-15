Top 10 strongest passports in the world 2026: Singapore leads, Japan and UAE rank second

READ THIS: Henley Passport Index 2026: Indian passport climbs to 84th rank, visa-free countries falls to 55
Top 10 countries with the strongest passports in October 2026
1. Singapore - Rank 1; 193 destinations
Singapore leads the global rankings, allowing its passport holders to visit 193 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance, making it the strongest passport worldwide.
2. Japan - Rank 2; 188 destinations
Japan shares second place, reflecting its strong international travel access and extensive visa-waiver arrangements.
3. South Korea - Rank 2; 188 destinations
South Korea jointly ranks second alongside Japan and the UAE, providing access to 188 destinations without a prior visa.
4. United Arab Emirates - Rank 2; 188 destinations
The UAE shares second place, reinforcing its position among the world's leading passports in terms of international mobility.
5. Sweden - Rank 3; 187 destinations
Sweden occupies third place, with passport holders enjoying access to 187 destinations without securing a visa beforehand.
6. Belgium - Rank 4; 186 destinations
Belgium is among the European countries sharing fourth position, offering access to 186 destinations.
ALSO READ: Entrepreneur calls Indian passport ‘useless’, says paying up to ₹1 crore in taxes brings ‘zero advantage’
7. Denmark - Rank 4; 186 destinations
Denmark shares fourth place, reflecting the extensive travel privileges enjoyed by its passport holders.
8. Finland - Rank 4; 186 destinations
Finland ranks alongside Belgium and Denmark, with visa-free access to 186 destinations.
9. France - Rank 4; 186 destinations
France shares fourth position with several European countries, giving its citizens broad international travel access.
10. Germany - Rank 4; 186 destinations
Germany completes this list of ten countries, sharing fourth place with France and other European nations.