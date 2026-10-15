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Top 10 strongest passports in the world 2026: Singapore leads, Japan and UAE rank second

Top 10 strongest passports in the world 2026: Singapore leads, Japan and UAE rank second

The latest rankings, released by Henley & Partners, highlight the continued strength of Asian passports and the dominance of European countries among the world's highest-ranked travel documents

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 12:05 AM IST
Top 10 strongest passports in the world 2026: Singapore leads, Japan and UAE rank secondSingapore has retained its position as the world's most powerful passport in the October 2026

Singapore has retained its position as the world's most powerful passport in the October 2026 edition of the Henley Passport Index, offering its holders visa-free access to 193 destinations worldwide. Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) jointly occupy second place, with access to 188 destinations each.

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The latest rankings, released by Henley & Partners, highlight the continued strength of Asian passports and the dominance of European countries among the world's highest-ranked travel documents. Sweden secured third place, while several European nations shared fourth position.

READ THIS: Henley Passport Index 2026: Indian passport climbs to 84th rank, visa-free countries falls to 55

Top 10 countries with the strongest passports in October 2026

1. Singapore - Rank 1; 193 destinations

Singapore leads the global rankings, allowing its passport holders to visit 193 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance, making it the strongest passport worldwide.

2. Japan - Rank 2; 188 destinations

Japan shares second place, reflecting its strong international travel access and extensive visa-waiver arrangements.

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3. South Korea - Rank 2; 188 destinations

South Korea jointly ranks second alongside Japan and the UAE, providing access to 188 destinations without a prior visa.

4. United Arab Emirates - Rank 2; 188 destinations

The UAE shares second place, reinforcing its position among the world's leading passports in terms of international mobility.

5. Sweden - Rank 3; 187 destinations

Sweden occupies third place, with passport holders enjoying access to 187 destinations without securing a visa beforehand.

6. Belgium - Rank 4; 186 destinations

Belgium is among the European countries sharing fourth position, offering access to 186 destinations.

ALSO READ: Entrepreneur calls Indian passport ‘useless’, says paying up to ₹1 crore in taxes brings ‘zero advantage’

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7. Denmark - Rank 4; 186 destinations

Denmark shares fourth place, reflecting the extensive travel privileges enjoyed by its passport holders.

8. Finland - Rank 4; 186 destinations

Finland ranks alongside Belgium and Denmark, with visa-free access to 186 destinations.

9. France - Rank 4; 186 destinations

France shares fourth position with several European countries, giving its citizens broad international travel access.

10. Germany - Rank 4; 186 destinations

Germany completes this list of ten countries, sharing fourth place with France and other European nations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 12:05 AM IST
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