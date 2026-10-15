Top 10 strongest passports in the world 2026: Singapore leads, Japan and UAE rank second

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Top 10 countries with the strongest passports in October 2026

1. Singapore - Rank 1; 193 destinations

Singapore leads the global rankings, allowing its passport holders to visit 193 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance, making it the strongest passport worldwide.

2. Japan - Rank 2; 188 destinations

Japan shares second place, reflecting its strong international travel access and extensive visa-waiver arrangements.

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3. South Korea - Rank 2; 188 destinations

South Korea jointly ranks second alongside Japan and the UAE, providing access to 188 destinations without a prior visa.

4. United Arab Emirates - Rank 2; 188 destinations

The UAE shares second place, reinforcing its position among the world's leading passports in terms of international mobility.

5. Sweden - Rank 3; 187 destinations

Sweden occupies third place, with passport holders enjoying access to 187 destinations without securing a visa beforehand.

6. Belgium - Rank 4; 186 destinations

Belgium is among the European countries sharing fourth position, offering access to 186 destinations.

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7. Denmark - Rank 4; 186 destinations

Denmark shares fourth place, reflecting the extensive travel privileges enjoyed by its passport holders.

8. Finland - Rank 4; 186 destinations

Finland ranks alongside Belgium and Denmark, with visa-free access to 186 destinations.

9. France - Rank 4; 186 destinations

France shares fourth position with several European countries, giving its citizens broad international travel access.

10. Germany - Rank 4; 186 destinations

Germany completes this list of ten countries, sharing fourth place with France and other European nations.