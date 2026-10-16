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PNB Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 13%, asset quality improves

PNB Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 13%, asset quality improves

Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) slipped by Rs 713 Crore to Rs 3,313 crore in Q2 from Rs 4,026 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 7:32 AM IST
PNB Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 13%, asset quality improves net interest Income for Q2 FY’27 was at Rs 11,601 Crore and Rs 22,400 Crore for HY1 FY’27 recording a growth of 10.8% and 6.4%, respectively on YoY basis

State-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported a 13% Y-o-Y growth in net profit for the September 2026 quarter. Net Profit for Q2 rose to Rs 5532 crore against Rs 4904 crore in the year ago quarter.

Return on Assets (RoA) was flat at 1.05% in Q2 FY’27 from 1.05% in Q2 FY’26.

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GNPA ratio slipped by 90 bps to 2.55% in Q2 from 3.45% on Y-o-Y basis. Similarly, NNPA ratio improved by 11 bps on Y-o-Y basis to 0.25% in Q2 from 0.36% as on September 2025 quarter. Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) declined by Rs 6,153 crore to Rs 34,190 crore in Q2 from Rs 40,343 crore on a year on year basis.

Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) slipped by Rs 713 Crore to Rs 3,313 crore in Q2 from Rs 4,026 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Total Interest Income for Q2 FY’27 was at Rs 34,585 Crore and Rs 67,482 Crore for HY1 FY’27 recording growth of 8.5% and 5.7%, respectively on YoY basis.

 However, net interest Income for Q2 FY’27 was at Rs 11,601 Crore and Rs 22,400 Crore for HY1 FY’27 recording a growth of 10.8% and 6.4%, respectively on YoY basis  The PNB stock ended 0.78% higher at Rs 128.05 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 115.20.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 5:11 PM IST
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