PNB Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 13%, asset quality improves

GNPA ratio slipped by 90 bps to 2.55% in Q2 from 3.45% on Y-o-Y basis. Similarly, NNPA ratio improved by 11 bps on Y-o-Y basis to 0.25% in Q2 from 0.36% as on September 2025 quarter. Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) declined by Rs 6,153 crore to Rs 34,190 crore in Q2 from Rs 40,343 crore on a year on year basis.

Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) slipped by Rs 713 Crore to Rs 3,313 crore in Q2 from Rs 4,026 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Total Interest Income for Q2 FY’27 was at Rs 34,585 Crore and Rs 67,482 Crore for HY1 FY’27 recording growth of 8.5% and 5.7%, respectively on YoY basis.

However, net interest Income for Q2 FY’27 was at Rs 11,601 Crore and Rs 22,400 Crore for HY1 FY’27 recording a growth of 10.8% and 6.4%, respectively on YoY basis The PNB stock ended 0.78% higher at Rs 128.05 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 115.20.