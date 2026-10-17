Audi India launches new Q3 at Rs 51.99 lakh; eyes 15% share of India’s luxury car market in 3-5 years

Audi also plans to launch the new A5 sedan in India next, followed by the top of the range Q9 SUV.

Audi India is looking to expand its showroom network from 28 currently to around 40 by the end of 2027 and cross 50 by 2030, as it looks to tap demand beyond the country's major metropolitan centres.

“We have 28 new car showrooms. We have 27 pre-owned car showrooms. We also have 41 workshops. We will take the number of new car showrooms from to 40 by end of next year and 50 by 2030-end,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India, said.

The Audi India head expects 2026 to be a flat in terms of volume growth. “A couple of products went to the end of lifecycle, so we don’t have them anymore. For example, the A4 is not available. From next year onwards, the idea is to grow in double digits,” Dhillon said.

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Audi India is also banking on repeat purchases to strengthen its position in the luxury car market. Dhillon said one in every three cars sold by the company goes to an existing customer. 85% of Q3 owners drive the vehicle themselves, Dhilon added.

The new Q3 is central to Audi’s efforts to revive its sales in the Indian market where it has lost ground to its German rivals such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

Martin Sander, Member of the Board of Management of Audi AG for Sales and Marketing, said the carmaker three-plus products in the pipeline for India. Sander, who assumed his new role only two weeks earlier, made India his first overseas visit in the position. “When I look around the globe, then we see many challenges in parts of the world in China, in North America, in other parts of the world. And India stands out with a few really unique features,” Sander said. “We see that the car market is growing rapidly. We see the premium market growing rapidly… This is why India clearly has a very important strategic role for Audi,” he explained.