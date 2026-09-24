Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Entrepreneur calls Indian passport ‘useless’, says paying up to ₹1 crore in taxes brings ‘zero advantage’

Entrepreneur calls Indian passport ‘useless’, says paying up to ₹1 crore in taxes brings ‘zero advantage’

Emmani argued that Indian passport holders face significant restrictions when travelling internationally, with visas required for many destinations

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 8:35 AM IST
Entrepreneur calls Indian passport ‘useless’, says paying up to ₹1 crore in taxes brings ‘zero advantage’The govt notified new changes in the passport rules

Hyderabad-based entrepreneur’s criticism of the Indian passport has sparked a debate online after he described it as “absolutely useless” and questioned the benefits Indians receive despite paying taxes. Jitendra Emmani, founder of CozyFarms.in, shared his views in a post on X.

Emmani argued that Indian passport holders face significant restrictions when travelling internationally, with visas required for many destinations. He also pointed to the documentation and waiting periods involved in obtaining visas.

Advertisement

“Our passport is absolutely useless. Can’t go anywhere good without waiting for days for the Visa or submitting a thousand pages.”

READ THIS: Changes in passport rules: Child passports issued under 15 years to be valid for five years

His comments have since gained significant attention on social media, with the post receiving more than 1.8 lakh views.

‘Why do we need a US stamp?’

Emmani also discussed the role of a valid US visa in making international travel easier for Indian passport holders. According to him, having a US visa can act as a “shortcut” for travel to certain destinations, but obtaining one can itself be difficult.

“A valid US visa is the shortcut many use. Why do we need a US stamp to let an Indian passport holder in anywhere?”

Advertisement

The entrepreneur, who holds a master’s degree from Northern Illinois University in the US, questioned why Indian passport holders need additional visas or stamps to gain easier access to other countries.

ALSO READ: Planning a trip abroad? Nine countries revamp visa requirements for Indian travelers. Check details

‘No wonder Indians are chasing other passports’

Emmani further linked the issue of international mobility to the growing interest among some Indians in obtaining foreign citizenship or passports.

“No wonder so many Indians are chasing other passports.”

He also brought taxation into the discussion, claiming that he pays between ₹75 lakh and ₹1 crore every year through direct and indirect taxes but does not see corresponding benefits in terms of travel or local advantages.

Advertisement

“I pay almost 75L - 1 Cr in taxes directly and indirectly a year and have zero advantages both locally or internationally.
We need to start fixing our country’s situation and stop blaming the past for a few more decades.”

Indian Passport

India ranks 73rd globally in the latest Passport Index, with a Mobility Score of 69. Indian passport holders have visa-free access to 25 countries and visa-on-arrival access to 39 countries. The ranking has fallen seven places from 66th in 2025, when India had a Mobility Score of 73. Indian passport holders now require visas for 129 countries, compared with 125 countries in 2025.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 8:35 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more