Entrepreneur calls Indian passport ‘useless’, says paying up to ₹1 crore in taxes brings ‘zero advantage’

“Our passport is absolutely useless. Can’t go anywhere good without waiting for days for the Visa or submitting a thousand pages.”

READ THIS: Changes in passport rules: Child passports issued under 15 years to be valid for five years

His comments have since gained significant attention on social media, with the post receiving more than 1.8 lakh views.

‘Why do we need a US stamp?’

Emmani also discussed the role of a valid US visa in making international travel easier for Indian passport holders. According to him, having a US visa can act as a “shortcut” for travel to certain destinations, but obtaining one can itself be difficult.

Our Passport is absolutely useless.



Can’t go anywhere good without waiting for days for the Visa or submitting a thousand pages.



No wonder so many Indians are chasing other passports.



A valid US visa is the shortcut many use. Why do we need a US stamp to let an Indian… — Jitendra Emmani (@JitendraEmmani) September 22, 2026

“A valid US visa is the shortcut many use. Why do we need a US stamp to let an Indian passport holder in anywhere?”

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The entrepreneur, who holds a master’s degree from Northern Illinois University in the US, questioned why Indian passport holders need additional visas or stamps to gain easier access to other countries.

ALSO READ: Planning a trip abroad? Nine countries revamp visa requirements for Indian travelers. Check details

‘No wonder Indians are chasing other passports’

Emmani further linked the issue of international mobility to the growing interest among some Indians in obtaining foreign citizenship or passports.

“No wonder so many Indians are chasing other passports.”

He also brought taxation into the discussion, claiming that he pays between ₹75 lakh and ₹1 crore every year through direct and indirect taxes but does not see corresponding benefits in terms of travel or local advantages.

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“I pay almost 75L - 1 Cr in taxes directly and indirectly a year and have zero advantages both locally or internationally.

We need to start fixing our country’s situation and stop blaming the past for a few more decades.”

Indian Passport

India ranks 73rd globally in the latest Passport Index, with a Mobility Score of 69. Indian passport holders have visa-free access to 25 countries and visa-on-arrival access to 39 countries. The ranking has fallen seven places from 66th in 2025, when India had a Mobility Score of 73. Indian passport holders now require visas for 129 countries, compared with 125 countries in 2025.