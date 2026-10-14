Henley Passport Index 2026: Indian passport climbs to 84th rank, visa-free countries falls to 55

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Singapore tops global passport rankings

Singapore has retained the top position in the latest index, with its passport holders enjoying access to 193 destinations without a prior visa. Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates jointly occupy second place, with access to 188 destinations each.

Sweden ranks third, offering access to 187 destinations. Several European countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain, share fourth place with access to 186 destinations. The United States is ranked 10th, with access to 180 destinations, while the United Kingdom stands sixth with a score of 184.

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The rankings underline the significant gap in international mobility between the world's most powerful passports and those with more restricted access.

Where can Indian passport holders travel?

The index lists several destinations where Indian passport holders can travel without obtaining a traditional visa in advance. These include Bhutan, Barbados, Fiji, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Thailand, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Rwanda, Senegal, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia and Vanuatu, among others.

However, the index's score should not be interpreted as meaning that every destination allows entry without any formalities. Depending on the country, travellers may need a visa on arrival or an electronic travel authorisation. Permitted stays and other entry conditions also vary.

Travellers should verify the latest immigration rules through official government sources before booking flights or making travel arrangements.

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Why India's ranking matters

India's rise from 85th to 84th position does not necessarily indicate an improvement in travel freedom. The country has gained one place in the ranking while its access score has fallen by two destinations compared with October 2025.

This illustrates how passport rankings depend not only on a country's own access score but also on changes in other countries' positions and visa arrangements.