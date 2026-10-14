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Henley Passport Index 2026: Indian passport climbs to 84th rank, visa-free countries falls to 55

Henley Passport Index 2026: Indian passport climbs to 84th rank, visa-free countries falls to 55

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports based on the number of destinations their holders can visit without securing a visa in advance

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 7:41 PM IST
Henley Passport Index 2026: Indian passport climbs to 84th rank, visa-free countries falls to 55 Indian citizens have access to 55 destinations, compared with 57 in October 2025

India has moved up one position to rank 84th in the October 2026 edition of the Henley Passport Index, even as the number of destinations accessible to Indian passport holders without obtaining a visa beforehand has declined. According to the latest ranking released by Henley & Partners, Indian citizens have access to 55 destinations, compared with 57 in October 2025. India shares the 84th position with Algeria and Mauritania.

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The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports based on the number of destinations their holders can visit without securing a visa in advance. The index covers 227 travel destinations and uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Its October 2026 ranking is dated October 9, 2026.

READ THIS: India launches e-Visa transfer facility for new passports. Who can use the service, online process and more

Singapore tops global passport rankings

Singapore has retained the top position in the latest index, with its passport holders enjoying access to 193 destinations without a prior visa. Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates jointly occupy second place, with access to 188 destinations each.

Sweden ranks third, offering access to 187 destinations. Several European countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain, share fourth place with access to 186 destinations. The United States is ranked 10th, with access to 180 destinations, while the United Kingdom stands sixth with a score of 184.

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The rankings underline the significant gap in international mobility between the world's most powerful passports and those with more restricted access.

Where can Indian passport holders travel?

The index lists several destinations where Indian passport holders can travel without obtaining a traditional visa in advance. These include Bhutan, Barbados, Fiji, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Thailand, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Rwanda, Senegal, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia and Vanuatu, among others.

However, the index's score should not be interpreted as meaning that every destination allows entry without any formalities. Depending on the country, travellers may need a visa on arrival or an electronic travel authorisation. Permitted stays and other entry conditions also vary.

Travellers should verify the latest immigration rules through official government sources before booking flights or making travel arrangements.

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ALSO READ: Entrepreneur calls Indian passport ‘useless’, says paying up to ₹1 crore in taxes brings ‘zero advantage’

Why India's ranking matters

India's rise from 85th to 84th position does not necessarily indicate an improvement in travel freedom. The country has gained one place in the ranking while its access score has fallen by two destinations compared with October 2025.

This illustrates how passport rankings depend not only on a country's own access score but also on changes in other countries' positions and visa arrangements.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 14, 2026 7:41 PM IST
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