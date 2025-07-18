UAE allows 52 nationalities to drive on home licenses or swap for local ones: Here's full list

The United Arab Emirates has expanded its “Markhoos” initiative, allowing citizens from 52 countries to drive in the UAE using their home-country licenses while visiting, according to Gulf News. For residents from these nations, a UAE driving license can now be obtained through a direct exchange, no theory or road test required. The update, introduced by the Ministry of Interior, is part of the UAE’s push to streamline public services and improve digital access across sectors.

Originally introduced to simplify administrative procedures, the Markhoos initiative now supports both recognition and exchange of foreign driving licenses under clearly defined conditions for visitors and residents.

Recognition for Visitors

Non-residents from approved countries can drive in the UAE using their national licenses, as long as they are visiting, not residing, and hold valid documentation for the vehicle type. No temporary permits or additional testing is required. However, this privilege does not extend to South Korean visitors, who are only eligible for license exchange upon acquiring UAE residency.

Exchange for Residents

For residents, the policy allows the direct exchange of a national driving license for a UAE license without the need for any theory or road exams. To qualify, individuals must:

Hold a valid UAE residence permit

Be citizens of one of the 52 eligible countries

Meet the minimum driving age (17+)

Clear a medical (vision) test

Provide a legal translation and copy of their existing license

In some cases, applicants may be required to surrender their original licenses depending on the bilateral agreement between the UAE and their home country.

The application process is conducted via the digital “MuroorKhous” platform, with a fee of AED 600. The final UAE license can be delivered electronically or by courier.

Eligible Countries

The updated list includes: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands, Greece, Denmark, Austria, and many others across Europe, Central Asia, and Oceania. Texas is also listed as a separate entry due to specific state-level agreements.

Benefits and Broader Impact

For visitors, the policy removes barriers such as obtaining temporary permits, making travel more convenient. For residents, especially new expats, it eliminates the stress of retesting and speeds up the process of integration and mobility.

The system also works in reverse. UAE citizens can drive in partner countries or exchange their UAE licenses where bilateral recognition exists. In other regions, they can apply for an International Driving Permit (IDP) in line with UN agreements.