'Xenophobia' or skill mismatch? Indian intern claims she was fired in just 2 days in Germany

A viral video posted by an Indian woman who was allegedly fired from her internship just two days after relocating to Germany has ignited a debate over the treatment of Indian professionals in the country.

While the woman in the video claims her firing was a result of rising xenophobia, other reactions to her story suggest a more nuanced view of the situation, with some arguing that cultural fit and professional skills are the real reasons behind such incidents.

Indian intern fired after moving to Germany, claims rise in xenophobia

The video, shared by an X user, @macroschema, describes a woman’s shocking experience with an internship she had secured at a startup in Munich. After multiple rounds of interviews and completing assigned tasks, she was offered a position with accommodation in Munich.

But despite initial optimism, her experience took a drastic turn when the founder allegedly criticised her “attitude” and claimed she lacked the “fire” needed for the role. Shortly after joining the office, the woman says she was fired within two days.

The woman’s post, which detailed her efforts to secure a job in Germany, resonated with many as it was framed as an example of “rising xenophobia” faced by Indian professionals. The X user who shared the video captioned it, “Thousands of Indians in Germany have been fired in the last one year over absurd and trivial issues amid rising xenophobia.” This led to the claim that a “blanket ban” is being placed on hiring Indians in full-time positions, with many Indian graduates being relegated to internships despite having years of experience.

Reactions: Divisive opinions and mixed responses on social media

The post has sparked heated discussions online, with varying opinions on the woman’s experience. One reaction from a long-time resident in Germany stated, “Halfway through her comments, I can tell she is setting up the tone for anti-immigration and racist taglines.” The individual suggested that the woman’s claims might be exaggerated and accused her of attempting to create content for vlogs around “xenophobia” without offering concrete evidence. They argued that internships in Germany are typically low-paid and that no company, especially startups, would go through lengthy negotiations with an intern.

The reaction continued by suggesting that “xenophobia” was a longstanding issue in Germany, but the real reasons for firings are often based on “skill”, not “attitude.” According to the commenter, many Indian professionals in Germany struggle with adapting to “German working culture,” a challenge that could affect their career prospects.

Contradictory views: Hypocrisy and hiring preferences in Germany

Another response raised concerns about the perceived hypocrisy in the debate. “When Indians get into positions where they can hire others... they only hire other Indians,” they pointed out, adding, “Yet when Germans want to do the same by hiring Germans... it’s a problem?” This comment touched on a recurring issue of hiring biases in various countries and suggested that Germans should have the right to prioritise their own citizens in employment decisions.

Despite the controversy, some took a more optimistic view, emphasising that the German government actively seeks “Indian talent” and that this single episode should not be generalised to reflect the entire country’s stance toward foreign workers. One user argued, “Germany govt is aggressively desiring Indian talent... this single episode should not be generalized” and cautioned against drawing conclusions without sufficient data.