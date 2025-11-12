5 degrees that teach you how to collaborate with AI and stay ahead in a changing job market

The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed industries across the globe, automating tasks once considered quintessentially human. From routine data entry to even complex legal arguments, AI's reach is broad and growing.

For students today, deciding which degree to pursue can feel daunting, with many skills and careers that once promised stability now appearing at risk of becoming obsolete. However, experts from MIT to Wharton caution against the doom and gloom scenario where intelligent machines replace millions of jobs.

Advertisement

Here are top 5 recommendations by Anantya Dube, Team Lead, Athena Education:

1. University of Pennsylvania - Management & Technology (M&T) Program (Dual Degree)

This prestigious Ivy League dual-degree program equips graduates with a combination of business, finance, and technology expertise. Students will earn a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Wharton and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering or Applied Sciences from Penn Engineering. With a focus on computers, data science, and engineering, this program prepares students to understand and build AI systems while also honing skills in managing teams and analyzing markets. A perfect choice for future leaders looking to innovate in the tech space.

Acceptance Rate: 3-4%

2. Stanford University - Symbolic Systems (B.S.)

Stanford’s interdisciplinary Symbolic Systems major focuses on understanding both natural and artificial intelligence, blending computer science, linguistics, psychology, and philosophy. This degree offers a rare combination of engineering, human sciences, and cognitive frameworks. Graduates develop critical thinking and technical fluency to solve problems that require both human and machine collaboration. The program prepares students for leadership in AI by combining computational analysis with human reasoning.

Advertisement

Acceptance Rate: 3-4%

3. Carnegie Mellon University – Bachelor of Computer Science and Arts (BCSA)

Carnegie Mellon’s BCSA program combines artistic creativity with rigorous computer science. The first of its kind, this program focuses on machine learning, big data, and AI ethics. Students develop the technical and creative skills to address the complexities of AI while ensuring that human-centred innovation remains at the core of their work. CMU’s commitment to AI for social good makes this degree ideal for those interested in using AI to benefit society.

Acceptance Rate: 7-10%

4. Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service - Science, Technology, and International Affairs

Georgetown’s STIA major offers a blend of science, technology, ethics, and global policy. This interdisciplinary approach trains students to communicate complex scientific ideas, analyse tech-driven security risks, and navigate ethical dilemmas in policymaking roles. Graduates are prepared for careers at the intersection of technology, diplomacy, and AI governance—fields that will only grow in importance as AI continues to reshape global industries.

Advertisement

Acceptance Rate: 12%

5. Johns Hopkins - Biomedical Engineering (BME)

Johns Hopkins’ BME program is a global leader in applying engineering to medicine, integrating AI-driven diagnostics, imaging, and bioinformatics. This curriculum combines engineering, computer science, and clinical applications, preparing students to innovate in fields like genomics, diagnostics, and personalised medicine. As AI accelerates research in these areas, BME graduates are positioned to ensure safe, ethical, and equitable medical advancements.

Acceptance Rate: 5%