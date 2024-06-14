Australia cracks down on visa hopping by international students, tightens rules starting July 1

The Australian government has implemented stricter regulations to curb visa hopping among international students, with changes set to take effect from July 1. Under the new rules, certain temporary visa holders, including individuals on Temporary Graduate, Visitor and Maritime Crew visas, will no longer be eligible to apply for a Student visa while residing in Australia. This shift is anticipated to impact a significant number of Indian students currently studying in the country.

The move comes as part of Australia's efforts to put an end to visa hopping, a practice where international students prolong their stay in the country by transitioning from one temporary visa to another.

Australia has emerged as a favoured destination for Indian students seeking higher education and vocational training. According to reports from India's High Commission in Canberra, India ranks as the second-largest source country for international student enrollments in Australia.

The crackdown by the Australian government is designed to ensure that only legitimate students are granted visas, ultimately bolstering the nation's economic progress.

These modifications, outlined in the government's new Migration Strategy released on December 11, 2023, are intended to close existing loopholes and combat the phenomenon of visa hopping, particularly among former international students who remain in Australia on temporary visas indefinitely.

Noteworthy visa subclasses affected by this decision include-

Temporary Graduate visa

Visitor visa

Electronic Travel Authority visa

Medical Treatment visa

eVisitor visa

Transit visa

Diplomatic Temporary visa

Temporary Work visa (International Relations)

Domestic Worker (Temporary) visa

Temporary Graduate visa holders are being advised to either exit Australia or seek skilled employment opportunities and explore alternative visa pathways that could potentially lead to permanent residency status.

Applicants holding Visitor visas who aspire to pursue education in Australia will now be required to apply for a Student visa from outside the country.

The Australian government's actions aim to regulate immigration levels and reinforce the integrity of the student visa system. As part of these efforts, the savings requirement for student visas were also revised in the month of May, with the minimum savings amount rising from AUD 24,505 ($16,146) to AUD 29,710 ($19,576).