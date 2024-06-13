Indian travellers can visit these 10 non-Schengen nations with a Schengen visa: Check full list

You may already be familiar with the doors a multiple-entry Schengen visa opens to 29 countries in the Schengen Zone, 25 of which are EU member states.

The participating countries include Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

However, did you know that this travel visa can also unlock access to not just 29 but 67 countries worldwide for Indian adventurers? From stunning beaches to bustling cities, the possibilities are endless. However, it should be noted that visa rules can change very quickly, so one should always double-check before takeoff. For instance, the cost of a short-stay Schengen visa has increased internationally by 12 per cent, according to the European Commission.

Here are a few non-Schengen nations Indian travellers can visit with a Schengen Visa:

1. Mexico:

- A valid Schengen visa allows for entry into Mexico for purposes of tourism, business, or transit.

- Visitors must present both their visas and passports upon entry to Mexico.

2. Colombia:

- Visitors from certain nations with a Schengen or US visa can enter Colombia visa-free.

- Colombia's diverse landscapes and rich culture provide attractions like Cartagena, Bogotá, the coffee region, and the Amazon rainforest.

3. Turkey:

- Indian passport holders with a valid Schengen visa can apply for a single-entry e-visa for one month via the official Turkish e-visa website.

- Turkey offers a unique mix of cultures, historical landmarks like Hagia Sophia, and vibrant cities such as Istanbul and Ankara.

4. Georgia:

- Holders of Schengen visas can enter Georgia visa-free for 90 days within 180 days, except for nationals from Kosovo, Taiwan, and Palestine.

- Georgia offers a mix of natural beauty, historic sites, and vibrant city life.

5. Serbia:

- Entry and stay up to 90 days within a six-month period with a valid Schengen visa.

- Serbia offers vibrant city life in Belgrade and stunning natural retreats in national parks like Tara and Djerdap.

6. Belarus:

- A visa-free entry is available if you hold a flight ticket to depart from specific Belarusian airports.

- The visa-free stay in Belarus is for 30 days and cannot be extended beyond that period.

7. Saudi Arabia:

- Travellers can obtain a visa on arrival by presenting a used Schengen visa, allowing a 90-day stay within 365 days.

- Saudi Arabia offers modern cities, ancient archaeological sites, and unique experiences in cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al-Ula.

8. Egypt:

- Travelers can obtain a single-entry visa for 30 days within three months with a valid Schengen visa.

- Egypt is rich in history and culture, home to ancient pyramids, the Nile River, Cairo, Luxor, and the Red Sea beaches.

9. Aruba:

- A valid multiple-entry Schengen visa allows for a stay of 30 days, not exceeding 180 days per year.

- Aruba offers white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, vibrant nightlife, and attractions like Oranjestad and Eagle Beach.

10. Montenegro:

- Travelers with a valid multiple-entry Schengen visa can stay in Montenegro for up to 30 days, with a yearly limit of 180 days.

- Montenegro is known for its rugged mountains, medieval villages, and attractions like the Bay of Kotor and Durmitor National Park.

