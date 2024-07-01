Australia doubles fees for international students amid migration concerns, Indian students to suffer the most

The Australian government has announced a notable increase in fees for international students, more than doubling the cost from AUD 710 ($473) to AUD 1,600 ($1,068), effective immediately from July 1. This move by the Anthony Albanese administration aims to address record-high migration levels that have strained the housing market.

The fee hike is expected to impact Indian students significantly, constituting the second-largest group of international students in Australia. Additionally, temporary visa holders, including those on Temporary Graduate, Visitor, and Maritime Crew visas, will no longer be eligible to apply for a student visa while residing in Australia, affecting numerous Indian students currently in the country.

"The changes coming into force today will help restore integrity to our international education system and create a migration system that is fairer, smaller, and better able to deliver for Australia," said Clare O’Neil, Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security of Australia.

The Australian government's measures are aimed at ensuring that only genuine students are granted visas, thereby supporting the country's economic growth.

Official figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in March indicated a net overseas migration of 548,800 people in the year ending September 30, 2023.

In 2022, a substantial number of Indian students, totaling 100,009, were enrolled in Australian institutions, according to government data. From January to September 2023 alone, 122,000 Indian students were studying in Australia.

The fee hike makes applying for an Australian student visa significantly more expensive compared to competitor countries like the US and Canada, where fees are approximately $185 and CAD 150 ($110), respectively, Reuters reported.

The government has also moved to close loopholes in visa regulations that previously allowed foreign students to extend their stay in Australia repeatedly. This decision comes in response to a surge of more than 30% in students on second or subsequent student visas, surpassing 150,000 in the 2022–23 period.

Furthermore, Australia has increased the minimum savings requirement for student visas from AUD 24,505 ($16,146) to AUD 29,710 ($19,576).