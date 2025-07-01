'Before chasing American dream...': Indian student in US shares raw account of studying, surviving, growing abroad

As thousands of Indian students prepare to head to the U.S. this fall, one Reddit post on the popular r/IndiansStudyAbroad forum has struck a chord for its honest, grounded take on life in America, from isolation and roommate struggles to career pressure and personal growth.

Titled “My honest experience working and grinding in the USA”, the post reads more like a field guide than a rant, offering practical advice wrapped in lived experience. The anonymous author urges incoming students to begin with some hard introspection.

Advertisement

"Talk to yourself," the post begins. "Go to some cafe, get a coffee and a notebook, write down what makes you want to come to the USA… You won’t have the support system that your family and friends have always provided you with in India. You are really on your own until you make meaningful friendships."

The post emphasises the importance of mental clarity and planning: knowing whether the goal is skills, jobs, or experience, and preparing to navigate that journey independently.

One of the first challenges most international students face is housing. The Redditor warns of the risks of randomly picking roommates from WhatsApp groups and ending up in toxic co-living situations. "Try to have people around you who are supportive of you and trustworthy… that can have a significant impact on your mental health!"

Advertisement

The advice also extends to building social connections. "Try to be outgoing and initiate friendships in your first semester," the author writes, noting that some U.S. cities may have locals who keep their distance from Indian students. "Look for fellow Indians around your campus and go talk to them, say hi! They’re as nervous and confused as you are."

The post becomes especially candid when addressing the work culture. "If you don’t grind, it’ll be even more difficult for you to look for jobs once you graduate because you don’t have anything to help you stand out from the crowd." The writer recommends getting involved early and striving for excellence in whatever field one chooses.

Despite the blunt tone, the message is ultimately hopeful. "This post might sound a little disheartening, but I have had the best time of my life in my degree," the author concludes. "Hope you guys love it here too! My DMs are always open."

Advertisement

In a sea of polished Instagram stories and YouTube vlogs about studying abroad, this Reddit post offers a much-needed reality check, one that balances caution with optimism, and solitude with the possibility of deep growth.