‘Being sick abroad is hell’: Indian student slams healthcare, cost of living in Netherlands; Redditors react

A Reddit post by user Primary-Highway7827 about studying and living in the Netherlands has struck a chord with Indian students and professionals abroad, especially those grappling with the cultural and practical realities of life in Europe.

The poster, a final-year undergraduate psychology student, shared a detailed account of her experience, calling out both the perks and pain points of studying in the Netherlands. “Just wanted to highlight some points about the pros and cons of being in the Netherlands for anyone who is possibly considering it!” she wrote, noting that her views are personal and others may have different experiences.

What she liked

Among the positives, the user listed walkable cities, clean air, a mostly reliable public transport network, and the ease of communicating in English. “Generally safe, other than the big cities like Amsterdam,” she noted.

But the downsides hit hard

Her biggest concern? The Dutch healthcare system. “I’ve had multiple poor experiences with the healthcare system here. From GPs not picking up the phone, to giving me the wrong diagnosis and medication… Had a much better experience in Mumbai with the doctors instantly diagnosing me and helping me out!”

Other major challenges included high cost of living, limited job opportunities, boredom in small towns, and homesickness. “Things are just cheaper and more accessible in India,” she wrote. “Food is lowkey bland .”

Reddit reacts: ‘Completely accurate on the healthcare front’

The post drew strong responses from others who had lived or worked in Europe — many echoing the original concerns, especially around healthcare.

One user responded,“Completely accurate on the healthcare front. Many people here think healthcare is good/free in Europe. It might be. But it's not without its issues… If you have a fever or some small problem, in India you can just walk into any doctor's clinic. There, I called the number and was told that the waiting period is in weeks.”

Another shared a similar sentiment about being sick abroad, “Being sick and alone in a foreign country is hell. One consolation is, there are Indian restaurants in most cities. You can at least order some Indian comfort food.”

The post also reignited a debate about Europe’s public transport, often praised globally but described here as expensive and inconsistent. “The public transport system in the Netherlands is not all that good considering the price. It is super f***ing expensive!”

For many, it was the emotional toll that hit the hardest. “Totally get you, loneliness is a huge problem, especially in a small place like the Netherlands. We're in the same boat… I work here, earn a ton by European standards, but still miss home. Probably heading back to India soon,” said another user.