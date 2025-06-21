Big announcement next week? Trump hints at 'historic' deal with Harvard amid legal battle over grants, student visa ban

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration is working with Harvard University on a potential resolution to the ongoing dispute over grants and international student admissions.

Trump, in a Truth Social post, said a deal could be announced “over the next week or so” and described the talks as “historic.” The statement comes after his administration cancelled billions of dollars in grants to Harvard and sought to bar the Ivy League school from admitting international students, prompting legal pushback from the university.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Trump said his administration was addressing "improprieties" at Harvard and praised those involved in the negotiations. “Individuals at Harvard have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations, and appear to be committed to doing what is right,” he wrote. “If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be 'mindbogglingly' HISTORIC, and very good for our Country.”

Harvard had no comment on Trump’s post, but welcomed a federal judge’s decision Friday blocking the Department of Homeland Security from revoking the school’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

The court ruled that the agency must undergo a formal administrative process before taking such action. Harvard said it “will continue to defend its rights and the rights of its students and scholars.”

Advertisement

The university has filed two lawsuits: one seeking to unfreeze $2.5 billion in federal funds and another to prevent the administration from stopping international students from enrolling.

Harvard alleges the White House is retaliating for the institution’s refusal to cede control over its curriculum and governance, calling the move a violation of its First Amendment rights. About one-fourth of Harvard’s student body is made up of international students.

A decision on a related request to block a Trump proclamation barring foreign nationals from studying at Harvard is expected soon from U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs.