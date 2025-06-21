'A beautiful thing to watch': Donald Trump says US close to India, Pakistan trade deals

President Donald Trump signaled that the United States is nearing trade agreements with both India and Pakistan, as his administration’s aggressive tariff strategy pushes nations toward tailored bilateral deals ahead of a looming July 8 deadline.

Speaking in New Jersey on June 20, Trump told reporters, “It looks like we’re going to be making the trade deal with India and we had Pakistan in... it’s a beautiful thing to watch.” The president’s comments reflect growing momentum behind his administration’s push to leverage tariffs into revamped global trade terms.

Since resuming office, Trump has imposed a sweeping 10% tariff on nearly all imports and rolled out a second phase of “reciprocal tariffs” on April 2—what he dubbed “Liberation Day.” He paused enforcement for 90 days to allow countries time to negotiate bilateral deals. That window closes July 8, but Trump hinted an extension might be unnecessary if nations accept U.S. terms swiftly.

“We’re rocking in terms of deals,” Trump said earlier this month, citing new trade agreements with China and the United Kingdom as evidence of progress.

The China deal permits exports of critical rare earths and industrial magnets in exchange for halting visa restrictions on Chinese students. Details remain sparse, but the agreement sets the stage for broader talks.

With the UK, the U.S. secured lower tariffs on American beef and agricultural goods, along with a 100,000-vehicle import quota at a 10% tariff rate. UK-produced steel and aluminum also received special exemptions.

Talks with Canada are advancing under a 30-day goal set on June 16, according to Canadian Ambassador Kirsten Hillman, who called for “stability” and the removal of multiple U.S. tariffs.

Trump confirmed that deals with about 15 countries—including Japan and South Korea—are in play. If talks falter, he warned, the U.S. may simply impose final terms.

“At a certain point, we’re just going to send letters out... saying: ‘This is the deal—you can take it or you can leave it,’” Trump said.