'A genuine peacemaker': Pakistan nominates Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Pakistan has formally nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, crediting his “decisive diplomatic engagement” during the 2025 India-Pakistan crisis for preventing a potential war between the nuclear neighbors.

In a statement posted on its official channels, Islamabad hailed Trump’s “strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship” during the tense military standoff that followed the Pagalgam terrorist attack earlier this year. According to Pakistan, Trump’s behind-the-scenes diplomacy helped broker a ceasefire, averting a catastrophic regional conflict.

“This intervention is a testament to President Trump’s role as a genuine peacemaker,” the Pakistani government said, praising what it described as “critical engagement” that de-escalated hostilities through dialogue.

The crisis began after what Pakistan labeled “unprovoked and unlawful Indian aggression,” which it claimed caused civilian casualties and violated Pakistani sovereignty. In response, Islamabad launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, described as a “measured” military operation.

Islamabad insists Trump’s actions were instrumental in restoring calm. However, India has flatly denied any foreign mediation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated in a phone call with Trump that discussions took place solely at Pakistan’s request, and “no other nation was involved.”

Pakistan to recommend US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize 2026: Pakistan statement pic.twitter.com/i32rd5CClC — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 21, 2025

Despite India’s dismissal of U.S. involvement, Pakistan lauded Trump’s repeated offers to mediate the Kashmir issue, calling it evidence of his “sincere commitment to durable peace in South Asia.”

The nomination, while symbolically potent, is likely to deepen diplomatic friction between New Delhi and Islamabad, especially over competing narratives of the crisis and the broader Kashmir dispute.