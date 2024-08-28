'Broken promises of brighter future': Indian students protest deportations in Canada, demand extension of work permit

Hundreds of Indian students in Canada have taken to the streets in protest against recent changes to the country’s immigration policies, which have raised fears of deportation among the international student community.

The demonstrations reflect a growing frustration and uncertainty as over 70,000 international students across Canada mobilise against immigration policy shifts.

Many of these students arrived in Canada with aspirations of building new lives and are now expressing their discontent through public demonstrations. The changes announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, which include new restrictions on study permits, have heightened the risk of deportation for many international students.

The impact of these policy changes has been significant, leaving many students who intended to apply for permanent residency after their studies burdened with substantial debt and shattered dreams. According to CityNews Toronto, the situation has become increasingly dire as new provincial policies call for a 25% reduction in permanent residency nominations, further jeopardizing the status of countless students.

The students, who have resided in the country for over a year, have voiced their frustration over what they perceive as a sudden and unjust change in government policy. "They called us here, now they want us to leave," expressed protest leader Rupender Singh in an interview with CBC news. He had arrived in Canada from India in 2019 and accused the province of misleading them and described the situation as blatant exploitation.

In a related development, the Canadian government announced on Monday that it would significantly reduce the number of temporary foreign workers it accepts, reversing expansions made in 2022. This decision comes amid rising concerns regarding the country's increasing number of temporary residents.

Trudeau's cabinet is also contemplating cuts to permanent residency streams. “We’re looking at the various streams to make sure that as we move forward, Canada remains a place that is positive in its support for immigration, but also responsible in the way we integrate and make sure there are pathways to success for everyone who comes to Canada,” the Prime Minister remarked.