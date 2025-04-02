'Do not study abroad unless you’re…': US student’s Reddit post sparks debate on class divide abroad

A Reddit post by a U.S. student studying in Hong Kong has sparked a wave of reactions about the economic disparities baked into the study abroad experience, with many users echoing the sentiment that such programs often favor the financially privileged.

Posted by user ConstructionFun5305, the message was titled bluntly: “Do not study abroad unless you're rich yourself or have rich parents...” The student, currently completing a semester in Hong Kong, shared that despite financial aid from their home institution, unexpected costs, limited social options, and feelings of exclusion led to an isolating and stressful experience.

“I came here on financial aid with limited funds, thinking it would be enough to sustain me throughout the semester. I won’t disclose how much it was, but let’s just say you could make what I had in one month with a McDonald’s salary,” they wrote.

Barely any money to survive

While the experience started off well—new friends, cultural activities, outings—it quickly became financially unmanageable. “Every month, I seemed to encounter a new fee either from my home institution or the institution I was studying at that I didn’t know about before,” the post said. The student now has less than $300 to get through the final four weeks of the semester.

Their situation highlights a recurring issue: maintaining friendships and a social life while on a tight budget. “These are the only people I can seem to find some sort of mutual connection with — even if we don’t share the same goals and values. This in turn causes me to almost have to spend more money than I really should if I am to maintain those friendships.”

Emotional challenges

The student also spoke about emotional challenges, noting waves of depression and anxiety. “This and the fact that I couldn’t/can’t go out much because of money issues caused me to go through waves of depression/anxiety, especially in regards to making friends,” they wrote.

Redditors react

Reactions to the post were mixed but sympathetic. One commenter pointed out that “Hong Kong is a place with a very high cost of living so going there without money or a job will be frustrating.” They added that opportunities for side work, like tutoring, are limited due to the professionalized nature of such services in the region.

Others shared similar experiences. “I had exactly the same problem — ran out of money so fast, didn’t get to go to all the places other students were going to,” wrote one user who studied abroad in Canada. “Overall, I didn’t enjoy my year abroad — partially because of the money, partially because I didn’t like the uni, or the city, and partially because I didn’t make that good friends like I had back in the UK.”

A user from the UK added context from a European perspective: “There is a consensus that those who go on the year abroad are well off… The middle and upper class tend to go to Australia and Singapore… while the working/lower middle classes go to mainland Europe.” They highlighted the role of cost of living and proximity, noting, “Travel between mainland Europe and the UK works out, at times, to be cheaper than travelling within the UK.”

Despite the struggles, the original poster didn’t dismiss the value of the experience entirely. “I won’t say it wasn’t worthwhile — it definitely was an experience. But… I wouldn’t do it — it’s not worth the stress. At least, not without knowing I would be sustained financially while I was here.”