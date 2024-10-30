Food shortage for Indian students in Canada? Nation is now denying food bank access; Here's why

A significant decision by the Greater Vancouver Food Bank has drawn criticism and sparked debate as it has chosen to deny food assistance to new international students in their first year of college. This policy change occurs in the context of escalating food prices and rising unemployment, coinciding with a record surge in food bank usage across Canada.

The move has primarily impacted a large demographic of international students hailing from India.

Why the cut?

According to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, Canada’s immigration policy mandates that international students report having a minimum of $20,635, in addition to covering travel and tuition costs. The food bank asserts that this amount should be sufficient for students to support themselves during their first year.

Recent changes to Canada's financial requirements for international students have added to the complexity of the situation. As of January 1, 2024, the financial threshold was doubled from $10,000 to $20,635, marking the first revision in two decades, and will now be adjusted annually based on Statistics Canada's living cost benchmarks.

Rise in cost of living vs. food banks support

The dramatic rise in the cost of living and subsequent reliance on food banks in Canada is evident. According to annual data from Food Banks Canada, there were over two million visits to food banks in March 2024 alone—double the number from five years ago and a 6% increase from the previous year's all-time high.

The increasing dependency on food banks is attributed to high inflation and skyrocketing housing costs, as well as "insufficient social supports driving poverty and food insecurity," stated Kirstin Beardsley, CEO of Food Banks Canada. Beardsley noted that food banks are being pushed "to the brink" as demand surges.

The decision has led to heated discussions on social media platforms, notably on Reddit, where a post, 'Greater Vancouver Food Bank won’t serve first-year international students,' has led to widespread discussions.

One user commented, "Canada should raise the international students entry requirements to at least 60k to reflect the current cost of living in this country."

Another Reddit user remarked on the stark contrast between the funds required for a student visa and the actual living costs in Vancouver, pointing out that many 18-year-olds may land in Canada with expectations that quickly become unrealistic.

(With inputs from Priyanjali Narayan)