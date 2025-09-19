From Canada to Germany: Country-wise working hours allowance for Indian students studying abroad

Studying abroad is a dream for many students worldwide. It provides an opportunity to not only pursue higher education but also manage expenses, build skills, and immerse oneself in a different culture. One of the best aspects of studying abroad is that many countries allow international students to work part-time while studying.

Advertisement

While most countries impose limits on work hours, some offer more flexibility to help students balance work and study. Whether it’s the UK’s structured hours or Sweden’s unlimited work opportunities, these policies are designed to support international students in achieving academic success while gaining valuable work experience abroad.

Here’s a look at various countries with international student work-study policies:

United Kingdom:

International students in the UK on a student visa can work up to 20 hours per week during the academic term. During university holidays, students can work full-time. This allows them to earn and gain experience without affecting their academics. Careful management of work hours is crucial for balancing work and study.

Canada:

Canada permits international students to work up to 24 hours per week during the term, with unlimited hours during scheduled breaks. This policy helps students finance their education while gaining valuable Canadian work experience.

Advertisement

France:

International students can work up to 964 hours annually, or around 20 hours per week. Students can work full-time during holidays as long as the total hours don’t exceed the yearly limit. The French government encourages work placements for students during their stay.

Ireland:

In Ireland, international students can work up to 20 hours per week during the academic term and full-time during holidays. This provides students with an opportunity to gain work experience and earn extra income.

Italy:

International students can work up to 20 hours a week, equating to 1,040 hours per year. Students can work full-time during holidays. It is important to check with local authorities and universities for any specific restrictions.

Advertisement

New Zealand:

International students in New Zealand can work 20 hours per week during term time, with full-time work allowed during scheduled breaks. Many students find part-time work in hospitality, retail, or tutoring to help with living expenses.

Dubai (UAE):

Students in Dubai can work part-time once they obtain a work permit. This permit allows them to work within designated free zones, following the guidelines set by the zone authorities.

Sweden:

Sweden offers international students the freedom to work without a set hourly limit while studying. Although students can work as many hours as they want, they must maintain their academic performance. This flexibility is especially useful during busy times or vacations.

Australia:

Australia allows international students to work up to 48 hours every two weeks during the academic semester, which is more generous than many other countries. Students must balance work and study effectively to avoid issues with their visa.

Finland:

Students in Finland can work up to 25 hours per week during the academic term, providing a solid balance between work and study. Finland’s universities also offer career counselling and job placement services to help students find part-time work.

Advertisement

Germany:

International students in Germany can work up to 20 hours per week during term time. Many students find part-time jobs in retail, hospitality, or teaching. Work experience in Germany can be valuable for securing employment after graduation.

United States:

In the U.S., international students on F-1 visas can work on campus without restrictions on hours. However, off-campus jobs are limited to 20 hours per week during the academic term. Students need to meet specific requirements to qualify for off-campus employment, which may include financial need or an internship related to their field of study.

These countries have created a balanced approach to student work-study opportunities, allowing international students to support themselves while gaining valuable experience abroad. Be sure to check the specific regulations for each country to ensure compliance with the terms of your visa and make the most of your time abroad.