Indian student visas to New Zealand rise 34% as faster approvals, work rights boost appeal

New Zealand is rapidly climbing Indian families' study-abroad lists as faster visa approvals, policy reforms, and clearer job pathways reshape perceptions of the destination. Recent government moves to streamline applications and strengthen post-study work rights are driving a surge in demand from India.

Research shows Indian enrolments rose 34% in 2024 to about 10,640 between January and August, marking a strong rebound from the pandemic lull. The government aims to double the economic value of international education to NZD 7.2 billion by 2034, signalling its long-term commitment to attracting skilled global students.

Sanjay Laul, Founder of MSM, said the momentum is backed by a mix of policy and practicality. “New Zealand is quickly rising as a preferred study destination for Indian students,” he said, pointing to how clarity and consistency are helping families plan confidently.

Faster visas, clearer work rights

Authorities have digitised large parts of the student visa process, cutting errors and turnaround times. Current data shows most university visa decisions are made in 2–3 weeks, offering families more predictability.

Post-study work policies have also been simplified. Level 8 postgraduate diploma holders now qualify for clearer work routes, while master’s graduates receive three-year work rights. From November 2025, students will be allowed to work 25 hours per week, up from 20, offering added financial flexibility.

Study-to-residence pathways

The Green List, which identifies priority occupations, provides faster routes to residence for eligible graduates and skilled workers, helping align academic choices with labour market needs. Engineering, healthcare, and data science programs have become especially popular due to strong employer linkages and built-in internships.

Quality, cost, and confidence

Indian families increasingly value affordability, safety, and employability — all areas where New Zealand scores well. The average visa approval rate for Indian applicants has rebounded to 75% in early 2025, up from 59% in 2024.

As Laul noted, the shift is structural: “Students today are optimising for certainty — when visas are digital, work rights are transparent, and education leads directly to jobs, confidence follows.”