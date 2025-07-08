Indian students now 42% of Dubai’s international class as UAE reshapes higher education

Dubai is quietly reshaping its global academic identity, and Indian students are at the centre of the transformation. For the 2024–25 academic year, they comprise 42% of the international student population in Dubai’s higher education institutions, according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Dubai has 42,026 students in 41 private higher education institutions. Of these, 37 are international university campuses. Student enrollment grew sharply by 20.4% in 2024-25, a significant increase from the 12.3% growth in the previous academic year, according to Gulf News.

The number of international students also increased. The percentage of international students went up from 25.3% to 29.4%. This shows that the city is becoming more popular as a place for international students to study.

International students most commonly study business (54%), followed by information technology and engineering (both at 11%). Media and design accounts for 6%, and humanities for 3%. The majority of these students are working towards a bachelor's degree (53%), while a significant portion are pursuing master's degrees (37%).

The Indian footprint runs deeper than enrolment. Nearly 29% of faculty in Dubai’s licensed higher education institutions are of Indian origin, reinforcing student comfort and trust in the system.

And while Dubai doesn’t yet offer traditional post-study work visas, the government has introduced a variety of long-term options—from jobseeker and freelancer routes to the coveted Golden Visa—giving international students a clearer path to stay on.

Meanwhile, in a major shift from investment-heavy residency models, the UAE has launched a new nomination-based Golden Visa program allowing select Indian and Bangladeshi nationals to secure long-term residency without the need to purchase property or hold a trade license.

The pilot initiative opens doors to a broader pool of professionals—including scientists, educators, digital creators, and maritime specialists—by replacing traditional investment barriers with a one-time AED 100,000 fee (approximately ₹23.3 lakh or USD 27,000).

This is a fraction of the AED 2 million (USD 545,000) minimum previously required for property or business-based visas.