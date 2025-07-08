Want the UAE Golden Visa for ₹23 lakh? Here’s what really stands between you and approval

Is ₹23 lakh all you need to move to the UAE for life? Not quite. While the new Golden Visa scheme offers lifetime residency without requiring property or business investment, there’s a lot more behind the price tag than meets the eye.

The UAE has launched a nomination-based Golden Visa program, offering permanent residency to eligible Indians for a one-time fee of AED 100,000 (approximately ₹23 lakh). It’s a major departure from the earlier requirement of investing over ₹4.6 crore in property or business—but the simplified price hides a complex process.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The visa isn’t open to just anyone. Applicants must be nominated based on their professional achievements or potential contributions to the UAE’s key sectors—such as science, education, innovation, digital media, or finance. Categories include researchers, teachers with 15+ years of experience, startup founders, YouTubers, podcasters, e-sports pros (25+), and even luxury yacht owners.

Nomination alone doesn’t guarantee approval. Applicants face rigorous anti-money laundering and criminal background checks, plus a social media audit. Final approval rests with the UAE government.

“You can’t just pay and get in,” said one official familiar with the process. “It’s not a backdoor to residency—it’s a curated program.”

The application process is handled by Rayad Group along with VFS and One Vasco centres in India and Bangladesh. The visa includes family benefits, allowing approved applicants to sponsor spouses, children, and sometimes parents. It also permits business and professional engagement in the UAE.

Advertisement

Currently in a pilot phase, the program will later expand to other nationalities based on outcomes.