Ireland opens scholarship of about Rs 11 lakh for int'l students: How Indians can apply, full timeline

Ireland is set to roll out a fresh round of funding support for international students planning to pursue postgraduate education in 2026. Applications for the Government of Ireland International Education Scholarship (GOI-IES) programme will open on January 29, giving eligible students an opportunity to study in Ireland with significant financial backing.

A total of 60 scholarships are offered every year to high-performing international applicants. Each selected candidate receives a €10,000 stipend (approximately Rs 11 lakh) for one year of full-time study, while the host Irish higher education institution (HEI) pays the entire tuition fee for the scholarship period.

The GOI-IES programme is funded by the Government of Ireland, Irish HEIs, and administered by the Higher Education Authority (HEA). It is open to students applying for programmes at NFQ Levels 9 and 10, including master’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, and PhD programmes.

Deadline and timeline

Applications for the 2026 cycle will remain open until 5 pm (Irish time) on March 12, 2026. Successful applicants are expected to receive confirmation in early June 2026.

Eligibility criteria

To apply, candidates must have a domicile of origin outside the EU, EEA, Switzerland and the UK. Applicants also need to secure admission separately to an eligible course at an Irish HEI and must have either a conditional offer or a final offer at the time they submit the scholarship form. Proof of admission is compulsory.

Students who have already received a GOI-IES scholarship in the past are not allowed to apply again. The 2026 call also states that Russian and Belarusian nationals are not eligible.

Applicants are advised to confirm course eligibility directly with the chosen institution. The official list of participating HEIs and their contact details is available in Appendix 1 of the 2026 GOI-IES call document and may be revised periodically.

Application process

Applications must be submitted through the official GOI-IES online portal once it goes live. Each candidate can submit only one application in the 2026 cycle, and the form must include two references, which must be uploaded to the portal.

Candidates should also note that once the application is submitted, no changes can be made.

Selection will depend on factors such as academic performance, communication ability, extracurricular involvement, and a clear motivation for studying in Ireland linked to long-term career plans. Applications that make the shortlist will first be reviewed by institutions before being assessed by an independent evaluation panel.