'Just 12 spots...': Mahindra-owned Pininfarina offers elite summer course to architects worldwide

Tucked away in Turin’s design haven, a rare opportunity is unfolding — one that throws open the doors of one of the world’s most iconic design houses to just a dozen emerging talents. This summer, Pininfarina is inviting young architects from around the globe into its inner sanctum — not just to observe but to create. Backed by Intesa Sanpaolo and endorsed by industry giants, the inaugural Pininfarina Academy Summer School is more than a course — it's a launchpad into the future of architectural design.

Pininfarina, in collaboration with Intesa Sanpaolo, has announced its exclusive 3 X 3 X 3 Summer School: *Advance design and DfMA in architecture*. Set to take place at the company’s headquarters in Turin, Italy, the two-week program offers young architects a chance to train with global industry leaders and experiment with the latest in design innovation.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra highlighted the rarity of the opportunity, posting on X, “For the first time, Pininfarina (a @MahindraRise company) opens its doors with a summer school in Architectural design. For only a select 12 people GLOBALLY. Applications close on April 25th…”

For the first time, Pininfarina (a @MahindraRise company) opens its doors with a summer school in Architectural design.



For only a select 12 people GLOBALLY.

The dynamic dozen.



Applications close on April 25th…@PininfarinaSpA pic.twitter.com/2anvJvFpGp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 23, 2025

The programme is designed to immerse participants in the realities of contemporary architecture. With a curriculum that blends theory, practice, and innovation, students will take part in hands-on workshops, site visits, and collaborative projects that reflect Pininfarina’s design philosophy: timeless beauty, cutting-edge tech, and a commitment to social impact.

Over two packed weeks — from July 14 to July 25 — students will engage with topics ranging from automotive-architectural crossovers to spatial coordination and UX definition. The program includes keynote sessions with guest lecturers, exposure to AI-powered and parametric design tools, and immersive VR/AR workshops.

Participants will also have the rare chance to prototype their own solutions in Pininfarina’s manufacturing facilities. The experience culminates in a final presentation to industry experts—providing both critique and exposure.

Instruction will be in English, and only 12 students worldwide will be accepted. Scholarships are being awarded by construction sector leaders including Ghella, Mered, and Manni Group. The initiative has also received patronage from ADI and Fondazione per l’Architettura Torino.

More than a design course, the Pininfarina Academy Summer School is a chance to connect with global peers, deepen one’s craft, and step into the future of architectural innovation.