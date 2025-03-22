₹1.3 crore in scholarships: New Zealand rolls out awards to draw Indian talent. Check eligibility, deadline and more

In a strategic move to strengthen educational ties with India, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon unveiled a scholarship package worth NZD 260,000 (approx. ₹1.3 crore) under the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) 2025. The announcement came during his visit to IIT Delhi, signalling a renewed push to attract Indian talent to New Zealand’s universities.
The NZEA 2025 is a scholarship programme managed by Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao, in collaboration with the country’s eight top universities. The initiative offers 29 scholarships to Indian students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate degrees across various disciplines. Scholarship amounts range from NZD 5,000 to NZD 20,000, aiming to ease tuition costs and promote Indian student enrolment.
Who can apply
Eligibility criteria for NZEA applicants include:
Applicants should also review individual university requirements on their respective websites. The deadline to apply is April 30, 2025.
Participating universities
Scholarships are available for the following universities:
**Why New Zealand?**
With around 7,300 Indian students currently enrolled, New Zealand is gaining traction as a study destination, thanks to its:
- Affordable tuition compared to other Western countries.
- Post-study work opportunities for international graduates.
Virtual internships and MoUs
To deepen academic cooperation, the New Zealand government also announced a Virtual Internship Programme allowing 30 IIT Delhi students to work remotely with New Zealand firms. Alongside this, several MoUs will be signed to promote:
Post Study Work Visa (PSWV) update
Recent policy changes have expanded PSWV eligibility. Students completing a 30-week PG Diploma and moving on to a Master’s can now qualify based on their diploma. A full three-year visa requires at least 30 weeks of Master’s-level study. Applicants must hold a qualifying New Zealand degree and meet timing and duration criteria.
