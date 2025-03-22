₹1.3 crore in scholarships: New Zealand rolls out awards to draw Indian talent. Check eligibility, deadline and more

In a strategic move to strengthen educational ties with India, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon unveiled a scholarship package worth NZD 260,000 (approx. ₹1.3 crore) under the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) 2025. The announcement came during his visit to IIT Delhi, signalling a renewed push to attract Indian talent to New Zealand’s universities.

Related Articles

The NZEA 2025 is a scholarship programme managed by Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao, in collaboration with the country’s eight top universities. The initiative offers 29 scholarships to Indian students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate degrees across various disciplines. Scholarship amounts range from NZD 5,000 to NZD 20,000, aiming to ease tuition costs and promote Indian student enrolment.

Who can apply

Eligibility criteria for NZEA applicants include:

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must hold Indian citizenship and reside in India.

Cannot be a citizen or permanent resident of New Zealand or Australia.

Must meet Immigration New Zealand’s student visa conditions.

Must have an unconditional offer from a New Zealand university for an eligible course.

Applicants should also review individual university requirements on their respective websites. The deadline to apply is April 30, 2025.

Participating universities

Scholarships are available for the following universities:

Auckland University of Technology (AUT): Known for innovation and industry links.

University of Auckland: Ranked 65th globally, excelling in sustainability and research.

Lincoln University: Specialises in agriculture and environmental sciences.

Massey University: Offers expertise in agriculture, design, and veterinary science.

University of Waikato: Features a top-tier management school with future-focused education.

University of Otago: New Zealand’s first university, strong in research and community.

Victoria University of Wellington: Known for creative studies and sustainability.

University of Canterbury: Strong in engineering, science, and business education.

**Why New Zealand?**

With around 7,300 Indian students currently enrolled, New Zealand is gaining traction as a study destination, thanks to its:

- Affordable tuition compared to other Western countries.

- Post-study work opportunities for international graduates.

Virtual internships and MoUs

To deepen academic cooperation, the New Zealand government also announced a Virtual Internship Programme allowing 30 IIT Delhi students to work remotely with New Zealand firms. Alongside this, several MoUs will be signed to promote:

Student mobility through exchange programmes.

Joint research initiatives.

Academic exchanges between institutions.

Post Study Work Visa (PSWV) update

Recent policy changes have expanded PSWV eligibility. Students completing a 30-week PG Diploma and moving on to a Master’s can now qualify based on their diploma. A full three-year visa requires at least 30 weeks of Master’s-level study. Applicants must hold a qualifying New Zealand degree and meet timing and duration criteria.