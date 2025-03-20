Sheffield Scholarship 2025: £2,000 award open for top achievers in Computer Science. Check eligibility

The University of Sheffield is inviting international students to apply for its Computer Science Excellence Scholarship 2025, offering up to £2,000 for outstanding academic performance. This scholarship is available to students beginning their undergraduate Computer Science degree in September 2025 and is awarded based on pre-university qualifications.
Scholarship amount based on academic performance
The amount awarded depends on students’ qualifications, equivalent to A levels:
Who can apply
To be eligible, students must:
How is the scholarship awarded
The scholarship is provided as a cash bursary at the start of the course. No separate application is required — all eligible students will automatically receive the scholarship upon enrolling in October 2025.
Additionally, students who receive this scholarship will continue to receive £1,000 per year if they maintain an overall 70% average in their previous academic year.
For more details, visit the University of Sheffield Scholarship Page or contact ug-compsci@sheffield.ac.uk.
