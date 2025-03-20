Sheffield Scholarship 2025: £2,000 award open for top achievers in Computer Science. Check eligibility

The University of Sheffield is inviting international students to apply for its Computer Science Excellence Scholarship 2025, offering up to £2,000 for outstanding academic performance. This scholarship is available to students beginning their undergraduate Computer Science degree in September 2025 and is awarded based on pre-university qualifications.

Scholarship amount based on academic performance

The amount awarded depends on students’ qualifications, equivalent to A levels:

£1,000 for students achieving AAA, including an A in Mathematics.

£2,000 for students achieving AAA, including an A in Mathematics.

Students with higher qualifications are encouraged to contact the department to confirm their eligibility for additional funding.

Who can apply

To be eligible, students must:

Achieve AAA (or higher), including an A in Mathematics, or an equivalent qualification.

Select the University of Sheffield as their first choice in their UCAS application for 2025.

Apply for a full-time undergraduate program in Computer Science.

Be classified as an international student for tuition fee purposes.

Meet the subject prerequisites for their chosen course.

How is the scholarship awarded

The scholarship is provided as a cash bursary at the start of the course. No separate application is required — all eligible students will automatically receive the scholarship upon enrolling in October 2025.

Additionally, students who receive this scholarship will continue to receive £1,000 per year if they maintain an overall 70% average in their previous academic year.

For more details, visit the University of Sheffield Scholarship Page or contact ug-compsci@sheffield.ac.uk.