New Zealand expands options for international students amid harsher visa rules; How can Indian students benefit

In a notable shift in immigration policy, New Zealand has introduced enhanced opportunities for international students, contrasting with tighter regulations implemented by countries like Australia, the UK, and Canada.

The New Zealand government has announced that students who complete a Postgraduate Diploma (PGDip) of at least 30 weeks, followed by an immediate transition to a Master’s degree, will now be eligible for a Post-Study Work (PSW) visa. This change aims to provide greater flexibility in academic pathways while ensuring that graduates have the opportunity to work in New Zealand post-study.

Under the new rules, students who finish a PSW-eligible qualification and subsequently pursue a higher-level qualification that does not meet PSW visa requirements—due to duration or other criteria—will have a 12-month window from the end date of their student visa for the initial qualification to apply for a PSW visa.

To qualify for a three-year PSW visa, applicants must complete at least 30 weeks of full-time study within their Master’s degree program in New Zealand. All PSW visa applications must be submitted within the specified timeframe and require an approved New Zealand qualification studied full-time.

Additional changes include the alignment of eligible qualifications with the Green List. Notably, secondary school teaching applicants are no longer required to hold a Bachelor’s degree specializing in Science, Mathematics, Technology, or Pacific Languages.

Graduates with relevant diplomas and Teaching Council registration can now apply for a PSW visa to teach at primary or intermediate levels. Furthermore, the New Zealand Diploma in Engineering (Level 6) with a Mechanical Engineering strand has been added to the list, allowing Mechanical Engineering Technicians to apply for a PSW visa.

Earlier, the New Zealand government had announced an increase in visa fees across all categories, set to take effect from October 1. It particularly impacted Indian applicants seeking work, study, or visitor visas to the country.

The announcement was made in August, aiming to foster a more sustainable immigration system by transferring the financial burden from taxpayers to visa applicants. Immigration Minister Erica Stanford emphasised the necessity of this shift, stating, “We’re ensuring the system is self-funding and more efficient.”