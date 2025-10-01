South Korea tops 300,000 foreign students, beating its 2027 target two years early

South Korea has crossed a milestone much sooner than expected. As of August, the country’s international student enrolment surpassed 300,000, hitting its 2027 target two years early, according to ICEF Monitor.

Nearly two-thirds of these students are pursuing degree programmes, while the rest are in language training. Vietnam leads the influx, followed closely by China, with the two countries together accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total.

According to data from the Korea Immigration Service, foreign enrolment reached 305,329 this August. Of these, 225,769 students were on D-2 visas for degree programmes, while 79,500 entered on D-4-1 visas for Korean language study. A handful, around 60, held D-4-7 visas for foreign language training.

The numbers place South Korea almost exactly at its official 2027 breakdown of 220,000 degree students and 80,000 language students, but two years ahead of schedule. The August 2025 tally represents a 16% year-on-year increase and a 47% surge from mid-2023, when foreign enrolment stood at just over 207,000.

Vietnam tops the numbers

Vietnam is the top sending country this year with 107,807 students, followed by China with 86,179. Other leading sources include Uzbekistan (18,155), Mongolia (17,870), and Nepal (15,515). Together, Vietnam and China make up 64% of South Korea’s foreign student body.

The government credits its rapid progress to a mix of policy reforms and active recruitment. These include raising the cap on students’ working hours during the academic year, easing financial requirements for D-2 visas, and extending the time window for graduates to secure jobs in the country—with more post-study work rights to come.

South Korea has also ramped up outreach through its 22 overseas Korean Education Centers, targeting nine key markets including Vietnam, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. Additional measures include expanded language training programmes, locally driven recruitment campaigns involving business and government, and new scholarship opportunities for visiting students.

With this growth, South Korea is now counted among Asia’s fast-rising study destinations, alongside China, Japan, Taiwan, and Malaysia.