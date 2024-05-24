These nations are emerging as popular study abroad destinations for Indian students; Here's why

Indian students are expanding their horizons when it comes to studying abroad, moving beyond the conventional choices of the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. This change is influenced by various factors, including the evolving policies and initiatives of different countries.

The shifting global landscape, change in visa rules, and several other factors are encouraging students to explore a wider array of destinations, seeking educational opportunities that not only align with their academic aspirations but also resonate with the changing dynamics of international education.

Speaking to Business Today, Saurabh Arora, CEO & Founder of University Living, a global student housing marketplace, emphasised on about how France, Germany, and Ireland are rapidly becoming top choices for Indian students seeking quality education abroad.

"France aims to host 30,000 Indian students by 2030, offering a streamlined visa process and a multicultural environment. Similarly, Germany’s low-cost education and excellent academic reputation have driven a 107% increase in Indian students over the past four years. Ireland also has tripled its international student population from 2010 to 2020, hosting over 25,000 students in 2021," he said.

According to Arora countries combine academic excellence with promising job prospects post-graduation, supported by flexible work policies and extensive scholarship options. Meanwhile, other nations that are fast emerging as a popular choice amongst Indian students are Italy, Spain, Malta, Dubai, Singapore, and New Zealand.

The recent crackdown on family visas by the UK government has resulted in a significant decline in healthcare worker visa applications. According to the UK Home Office, there has been a 76% decrease in healthcare worker visa applications and a 58% drop in family dependents compared to the previous year.

Moreover, the now-halted changes in the UK's graduate visa policy, in case they are implemented, would directly affect the number of Indian students who choose the UK as their study-abroad destination, as 170,000 Indian students are predicted to be pursuing higher education in the UK by 2025, according to Indian Student Mobility report, published by University living.

Now, as Indian students increasingly explore options beyond the US and UK, countries like Germany, France, Ireland, Spain and Singapore are rapidly gaining popularity for several reasons:

1. Streamlined Visa Processes: Many of these emerging study destinations have simplified visa procedures, offering shorter processing times and reduced documentation requirements. This simplification makes the entire process more manageable and less daunting for Indian students.

2. Diverse Range of Programs: These exciting locations cater to diverse academic interests and career goals. Students can find programs tailored to their specific needs, from cutting-edge engineering courses in Germany to business and finance specialisations in Singapore. Additionally, many universities offer courses taught in English, eliminating language barriers.

3. Rising Income Opportunities: The disposable income of India's expanding middle class has significantly increased, making studying abroad more financially feasible. This change brings previously inaccessible destinations within closer reach. Moreover, many of these countries offer lower tuition and living costs compared to traditional study hubs like the US and UK.

4. Post-Study Work Options: While traditional destinations remain attractive, the rise of these new alternatives signifies a shift in the international education landscape. Many of these emerging study locations provide appealing post-study work visa options, enabling students to gain valuable professional experience before returning to India. This aspect makes studying abroad even more enticing as it opens up possibilities for immigration and a successful career overseas.