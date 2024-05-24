What is UAE's Golden Visa recently granted to Indian superstar Rajinikanth?

Legendary actor Rajinikanth has been granted the prestigious UAE Golden Visa by the Department of Culture and Tourism in the country. The superstar took to social media to express his gratitude towards the Abu Dhabi government and MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for their efforts in making this possible.

In a now-viral video, Rajinikanth shared, "I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from the Abu Dhabi government. My heartfelt thanks to the Abu Dhabi government, and also to my good friend Mr Yusuff Ali, CMD of Lulu Group, for facilitating this visa and for all the support."

During his recent visit to the UAE, Rajinikanth met with MA Yusuff Ali and other top executives of Lulu Group. The actor and the businessman were even spotted sharing a ride in a Rolls Royce, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration between the superstar and the Lulu Group owner.

What is the Golden Visa?

The Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa which is granted to talents from other nations to study, work or even live in UAE, while they enjoy some exclusive benefits.

Here are some key pointers about the Golden Visa

- Benefits include an entry visa for six months with multiple entries, a renewable residence visa valid for 5 or 10 years, and not needing a sponsor

- Golden visa holders can stay outside the UAE for more than six months to keep their visa valid, sponsor family members and domestic helpers, and allow family to stay until the permit duration ends if the primary holder passes away

- Golden visa requirements vary depending on the type of residence, such as investor, talent, entrepreneur, etc.

- Investors in public investments need to show a deposit or capital of AED 2 million, provide proof of annual tax payments of at least AED 250,000, and provide full ownership of the invested capital

- Real estate investors must own properties valued at a minimum of 2 million dirhams or purchase property with an approved loan from specific local banks

- Entrepreneurs must have a technical or innovative economic project supported by authorities, auditors, and business incubators

- Outstanding specialised talents, like doctors, scientists, and inventors, must meet specific criteria and obtain approval letters from relevant authorities

- Golden visa may be granted for 10 years to exceptional talents like doctors and scientists with approval from Ministry of Health and Prevention and Emirates Council of Scientists, respectively

- Inventors need a recommendation letter from the Ministry of Economy, while creative individuals in culture and arts need an approval letter from the Department of Culture and Arts in the respective emirate.