UWA to open campuses in Mumbai and Chennai, bringing Australian education to India by 2026

You can now study at one of Australia’s top universities without leaving India. The University of Western Australia (UWA), based in Perth, has received approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to set up branch campuses in Mumbai and Chennai, both expected to be operational by August 2026. A high-level UWA delegation is currently in India to coordinate with government agencies, state authorities, and educational institutions to lay the foundation for the new campuses.

This expansion marks a major milestone for UWA, one of the world’s top 100 universities and a member of Australia’s elite Group of Eight (Go8). It will become the first Go8 university to launch international branch campuses in India, placing UWA at the centre of the country’s education, research, and innovation ecosystem.

“India, home to over 371 million young people aged 15 to 29, represents an unparalleled pool of innovation, digital talent, and entrepreneurial energy,” said Guy Littlefair, UWA’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education and Student Experience). “Our expansion into India is aimed at learning from this energy and contributing to it, through world-class teaching, cutting-edge research, and strong industry partnerships. Establishing campuses in Mumbai and Chennai places UWA right at the centre of India’s innovation and growth story.”

The Mumbai campus will launch first, followed by Chennai. Both are designed to act as academic and innovation hubs, strengthening educational and research ties between India and Australia.

During his visit, Littlefair is engaging with central and state agencies, business leaders, and universities to accelerate campus development and build a robust partnership ecosystem. UWA’s existing collaborations in India include:

Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) – promoting experiential learning in health and medical sciences.

Avid Sports – creating pathways in sports science, business, and performance studies.

HCLTech – embedding industry-led innovation models into UWA’s curriculum and research.

The Indian campuses are envisioned as innovation and entrepreneurship centres, featuring startup launchpads, research clusters, and incubation programmes that connect Indian and Australian students, researchers, and industry professionals. “Through our School of Earth and Oceans, we are already working closely with leading Indian institutions on projects related to sustainable mining, renewable energy, climate change, and ocean science,” Littlefair noted.

This move aligns with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages foreign university collaborations and the establishment of branch campuses.