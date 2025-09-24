'15 of my 17 teammates were H-1B': Former Meta techie says Americans now face no real rivals

A former Meta employee has ignited controversy by claiming Donald Trump's new H-1B visa fee hike will wipe out 80% of the competition in top tech jobs—and give American workers their “moment.”

Zach Wilson, who previously worked in Meta’s Data Analytics team, said on X that the Trump administration’s proposed $100,000 fee per H-1B application will effectively price out most foreign talent, especially in high-demand tech roles.

“When I worked at Meta in 2017, I was on a team of 17 people. Fifteen of the 17 were on H-1B visas,” Wilson wrote. “I was one of two Americans on the team, specifically for core growth data engineering. That's $1.5 million in visa fees under the new rules.”

He added, “If you're an American looking to land a big tech role, now is your time because more than 80% of your competition literally just vanished overnight. Good luck.”

Wilson’s comment is a stark reflection of how deeply embedded H-1B workers are in America’s tech workforce—and how disruptive Trump’s immigration crackdown could be.

The new fee, part of a broader move to overhaul the H-1B system, has already drawn fire from global firms and foreign professionals. With Indian nationals making up 71% of H-1B visa holders, the policy shift threatens to uproot thousands from U.S. tech hubs.

Critics argue the move could lead to talent shortages and slow innovation. Supporters, including former Trump staffers, say it will prioritize American workers and deter companies from overusing the system.