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175,000 visas cancelled by Trump administration: What Indian F-1 students must know now

175,000 visas cancelled by Trump administration: What Indian F-1 students must know now

The official figures do not identify Indian students as a specific group affected by the cancellations. But the numbers are a reminder that F-1 visa holders are not insulated from scrutiny, and that any misstep in following the rules can have serious consequences

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 9:01 AM IST
175,000 visas cancelled by Trump administration: What Indian F-1 students must know nowUnauthorised work, overstays, fraud: What gets Indian students' US visas cancelled

The Trump administration has cancelled more than 175,000 visas belonging to foreign nationals, the US State Department confirmed on Monday. The announcement has triggered anxiety among international students in the United States, including a significant number from India.

The official figures do not identify Indian students as a specific group affected by the cancellations. But the numbers are a reminder that F-1 visa holders are not insulated from scrutiny, and that any misstep in following the rules can have serious consequences.

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Working without authorisation

F-1 students are permitted to work in the United States only under specific, approved arrangements, eligible on-campus positions and formally authorised programmes such as Optional Practical Training and Curricular Practical Training. Any work taken up outside these permitted channels puts the visa at direct risk of cancellation.

Staying longer than allowed

Every visa comes with a validity period stated on the document itself. Remaining in the country beyond that window, or misunderstanding the grace periods that apply at the end of a programme, can trigger cancellation. Students should not rely solely on the expiry date printed on their visa and should understand exactly how long they are legally permitted to stay.

Providing false information

Submitting incorrect details at any stage of the visa or immigration process can lead to serious consequences. Beyond paperwork issues, arrests or convictions for certain offences, including driving under the influence, may also affect a student's visa or immigration standing.

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Keeping F-1 and SEVIS status active

Maintaining valid F-1 and SEVIS status throughout the course of study is not optional; it is a core requirement of being on a student visa. Students must comply with all programme conditions, stay on top of changing government requirements and ensure their institution is submitting the necessary information to immigration authorities on time.

For Indian students already in the US or preparing to go, understanding these rules is not just good practice. In the current environment, it is essential.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 9:01 AM IST
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