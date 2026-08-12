175,000 visas cancelled by Trump administration: What Indian F-1 students must know now

Working without authorisation

F-1 students are permitted to work in the United States only under specific, approved arrangements, eligible on-campus positions and formally authorised programmes such as Optional Practical Training and Curricular Practical Training. Any work taken up outside these permitted channels puts the visa at direct risk of cancellation.

Staying longer than allowed

Every visa comes with a validity period stated on the document itself. Remaining in the country beyond that window, or misunderstanding the grace periods that apply at the end of a programme, can trigger cancellation. Students should not rely solely on the expiry date printed on their visa and should understand exactly how long they are legally permitted to stay.

Providing false information

Submitting incorrect details at any stage of the visa or immigration process can lead to serious consequences. Beyond paperwork issues, arrests or convictions for certain offences, including driving under the influence, may also affect a student's visa or immigration standing.

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Keeping F-1 and SEVIS status active

Maintaining valid F-1 and SEVIS status throughout the course of study is not optional; it is a core requirement of being on a student visa. Students must comply with all programme conditions, stay on top of changing government requirements and ensure their institution is submitting the necessary information to immigration authorities on time.

For Indian students already in the US or preparing to go, understanding these rules is not just good practice. In the current environment, it is essential.