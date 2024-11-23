2 more nations now available on Schengen visas: Romania, Bulgaria to fully join Schengen Area by January 2025

Romania and Bulgaria are on track to become full members of the Schengen Area as early as January 2025, according to Hungarian officials. This development comes after years of partial inclusion for the two Balkan nations, which joined the European Union in 2007 but only gained limited access to the Schengen Area in March 2023.

While air and maritime travel between the countries and the Schengen Area has been unrestricted, land borders have remained subject to checks due to concerns over illegal migration, particularly from Austria, which had previously blocked their entry into the zone.

Recent discussions in Budapest among the interior ministers of Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania led to Austria lifting its opposition. This crucial step paves the way for a final decision by EU interior ministers, expected in December 2024.

Hungarian Interior Minister Sándor Pintér announced that Romania and Bulgaria are now “one step closer” to full membership, highlighting the deployment of at least 100 border guards to the Bulgaria-Turkey border as a significant measure.

EU officials, including Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, welcomed the agreement, affirming that Romania and Bulgaria now “fully belong” to the Schengen Area. Johansson expressed her satisfaction with the progress, viewing it as a move towards greater freedom for citizens of both countries.

The anticipated accession of Romania and Bulgaria will expand the Schengen Area, allowing travellers with Schengen visas to cross into these new member states without additional border checks. This integration is expected to enhance travel opportunities across Europe, simplify cross-border movement, and boost tourism and trade in the region.

Currently, the Schengen Area comprises 23 of the 27 EU member states, as well as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, facilitating the free movement of millions of travellers daily. With the inclusion of Romania and Bulgaria, the Schengen Area will become even more accessible starting in January 2025.

Other Schengen nations are Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.