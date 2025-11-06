'3 crimes accounted for almost half': Trump admin revokes 80,000 US visas amid immigration crackdown

The Trump administration has revoked nearly 80,000 non-immigrant visas since taking office, in what officials describe as one of the broadest enforcement actions of its kind. The revocations, confirmed by a senior State Department official on Wednesday, cover offences ranging from driving under the influence to assault and theft. They also mark a sharp escalation in the administration's immigration crackdown.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the revocations stemmed from violations detected both within the United States and through visa-holder records abroad. “These three crimes accounted for almost half of revocations this year,” the official said, noting that roughly 16,000 visas were tied to DUI cases, 12,000 to assault, and 8,000 to theft.

The figures, first reported by the Washington Examiner, reflect President Donald Trump’s intensified focus on immigration control since his January 20 inauguration, which has seen a rise in deportations, including of migrants who held valid visas.

Stricter vetting and surveillance

The State Department has introduced tighter screening measures, including expanded social media vetting and cross-agency data checks. Officials said this policy shift was designed to “protect U.S. interests and national security,” though critics have called it discriminatory and overreaching.

In August, the department confirmed that more than 6,000 student visas had been revoked for overstays and legal violations, with a small number linked to “support for terrorism.” Last month, it also cancelled visas for at least six individuals over social media comments related to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“Against U.S. policy priorities”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in May that the government had revoked “hundreds, perhaps thousands” of additional visas, including those of students, over activities he claimed conflicted with U.S. foreign policy priorities.

State Department directives this year have instructed U.S. embassies and consulates to apply stricter scrutiny to visa applicants with records of political activism or alleged anti-U.S. sentiment.

Officials have also warned that student visa holders and green card residents could face deportation for expressing pro-Palestinian views or criticising Israel during the ongoing war in Gaza, labelling such behaviour as a national security concern.

The sweeping cancellations underline the administration’s expansive definition of what constitutes a “threat,” extending well beyond traditional criminal activity into the realm of political speech and online expression.

(With inputs from Reuters)