41 countries can enter US without visa, only if you meet this condition: Is India in the list?

Citizens of 41 countries can now enter the United States without a visa for up to 90 days under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), but only if they meet specific requirements and have valid ESTA approval.

The list includes countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, among others. The VWP allows nationals of these countries to travel to the U.S. for tourism or business without applying for a visa. India is not a part of the list.

Advertisement

However, the stay must not exceed 90 days, and travelers must secure an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) before boarding.

ESTA is a web-based system operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that determines eligibility for travel under the VWP.

Who qualifies, and who doesn’t?

Even if you're from a VWP country, you must apply for a visa if any of the following apply:

You have visited or were present in North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen on or after March 1, 2011.

You have visited or were present in Cuba on or after January 12, 2021.

You hold dual nationality with Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria. Advertisement

Such individuals do not qualify for ESTA and must apply for a traditional B-1/B-2 visitor visa.

What is ESTA?

ESTA stands for Electronic System for Travel Authorisation. It is:

Mandatory for all VWP travellers.

Valid for two years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

Required before boarding any plane or ship bound for the U.S.

Travellers can apply through the official ESTA website, where they will be screened for eligibility based on travel history, citizenship, and other factors.

Still prefer a visa?

Even if eligible under VWP, travelers may opt to apply for a B-1 (business) or B-2 (tourist) visa for added flexibility—especially for longer stays or multiple visits.

With increased global mobility and heightened travel screening, the VWP continues to offer fast, short-term U.S. access—but only for those who meet its strict guidelines.

Advertisement

For full details and application, travellers are advised to visit the ESTA website or consult their nearest U.S. embassy.