With digital nomad visas becoming increasingly popular, it’s tempting to hop borders with little more than a laptop and a Wi-Fi connection. But for those looking to truly root themselves in a new culture, working locally offers a deeper, more integrated experience. That journey, however, begins with navigating work visas — and some countries are making that path surprisingly smooth.

According to Remitly, Latvia tops the list of easiest countries for securing a skilled worker visa, scoring 7.64 out of 10. A member of the EU’s Blue Card scheme, Latvia requires a minimum annual salary of just £20,500. The kicker? Visa approval takes an average of just ten working days, with the application fee at a modest £83.

Ireland comes in second with a score of 7.32. Its employment visa boasts a 95% approval rate and a stay duration of up to five years — all for the same £83 application fee.

Iceland ranks third with a score of 6.58. While the average salary there is the highest on the list (£69,120), the salary threshold is the lowest at £16,973. The trade-off is time: expect a three-month wait for visa approval.

Italy offers the most budget-friendly option — an EU Blue Card for only £41, renewable for the same price. Australia, on the other hand, is the priciest and slowest, with a £1,569 fee and a processing time of up to six months.

The UK lands in seventh place, weighed down by a steep £1,420 application fee and a high salary requirement of £38,700.

The US stands out with the longest visa validity — over six years under the H-1B program — but ranks sixth due to high costs and slower processing.

Visa processing times vary widely. Latvia is the fastest, taking just ten working days. Most EU countries, including France and Belgium, take about three months, while Canada and the U.S. average three and a half months. Australia is slowest, with 90% of applications processed in six months.

Kazakhstan holds the highest UK visa success rate at 99.52%, while Pakistan has the lowest among the top 20, at 82.39%. Meanwhile, Canada issued the most work visas in 2023 among OECD nations, totaling nearly 240,000.

Salary thresholds also vary. Portugal is the most accessible at £13,190, while the Netherlands sets the bar highest at £56,530. In the UK, the minimum is £38,700 — unless adjusted for extensions or employer changes.

When it comes to how long you can stay, the US leads with an extendable six-year visa. Within the EU Blue Card scheme, Latvia and Slovakia offer the longest maximum stay — five years.