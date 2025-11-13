'All new passports...': MEA rolls out Passport Seva Programme 2 with new additions for citizens

India’s passport system is set for its biggest technology overhaul in years, with the Ministry of External Affairs announcing the nationwide rollout of a fully upgraded Passport Seva ecosystem. The revamped framework, covering PSP V2.0, the Global Passport Seva Programme V2.0, and a new generation of e-passports, has now gone live for citizens in India and abroad.

Advertisement

According to the MEA, PSP V2.0 was operationalised on 26 May 2025 across all 37 Passport Offices, 93 Passport Seva Kendras, and 450 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras, marking a complete digital refresh of the system. The global version, GPSP V2.0, followed on 28 October 2025, extending the upgrade to Indian embassies and consulates worldwide.

The upgraded PSP platform aims to build a digitally integrated ecosystem linking every stakeholder involved in passport services. The MEA statement said the new system focuses on “efficiency, transparency, and user convenience,” with AI-powered chat and voice bots assisting applicants through forms, grievances, and procedural queries.

New features

The refreshed online portal and mobile app now feature auto-filled forms, simplified document uploads, and online payments through UPI and QR codes to reduce processing friction for applicants.

Advertisement

A major highlight of the rollout is the introduction of e-passports—hybrid documents embedded with a secure RFID chip and antenna that store key biometric and personal data in line with ICAO standards. Information printed on the data page will now also be stored electronically on the chip, offering enhanced authentication and tamper resistance.

All new passports - e-passports

The MEA confirmed that all newly issued passports will now be e-passports, while existing non-electronic passports will remain valid until their expiry.

The ministry said the combined rollout of PSP V2.0, GPSP V2.0, and e-passports reflects India’s push toward global standards and “faster, more secure, and smoother travel” for citizens. It added that the initiative signals the government’s broader commitment to using technology to improve the Ease of Living for Indians at home and overseas.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)