Australia announces fresh crackdown on international students: New visa policy to cut arrivals 

In a bid to address rising international student arrivals, the Australian government has announced a new visa processing strategy aimed at regulating migration numbers ahead of the upcoming election. Education Minister Jason Clare unveiled the plan on Thursday, which prioritises visa applications from universities and colleges deemed to be “operating sustainably."

The new system introduces two categories of visa processing: high priority and standard. Education providers will receive expedited approvals until they reach 80% of their designated international student quota, as previously proposed in legislation to cap arrivals. Beyond this threshold, visa processing will occur at a slower rate.

This ministerial directive comes after the government's initial attempt to legislate caps on international student allocations was rejected by parliament. The centre-right opposition voted against the proposal, despite expressing a desire to see limits on international student numbers.

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher emphasised the importance of the new processing approach, stating it would help manage student numbers while ensuring that applications are directed to regional and smaller universities.

With Australia facing an election by May 17, the Labour government is under pressure to control immigration levels, which have surged in the wake of the pandemic. Recent estimates for net overseas migration this fiscal year were revised from 260,000 to 340,000, raising concerns among voters.

Interestingly, data released last week indicated a 25% decline in student visa arrivals over the past year, with numbers dropping from 278,000 to 207,000 as of June 2024. The opposition has criticised the government for its inability to manage net migration effectively, linking it to a worsening housing crisis that has driven up property prices and rents across the country.

In separate news, the Department of Home Affairs has officially introduced the Skills in Demand (SID) Visa in Australia, which replaces the previous Temporary Skills Shortage Visa. This new visa program consists of three distinct pathways: the Specialist Skills Pathway, Core Skills Pathway, and Essential Skills Pathway.

The Core Skills Pathway targets workers with annual salaries ranging from AUD 70,000 to AUD 135,000 and will feature a new list of 456 in-demand occupations. These roles span various sectors, including health, education, construction, agriculture, and technology. The list encompasses a wide range of jobs, from cooks and dog trainers to software engineers and medical professionals.