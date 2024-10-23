Australia on wheels for Indians! Best routes to explore, visa, time to travel & more for travellers

As the Southern Hemisphere warms up for another glorious summer, Australia is calling on Indian travellers to embark on an extraordinary adventure—one that promises freedom, discovery, and unforgettable memories.

The road trip offers a unique chance to explore the land Down Under, kilometre by kilometre, as Indian tourists take to the open road to experience the vast and diverse landscapes of this stunning country.

Related Articles

For Indian travellers, an Australian road trip presents a refreshing alternative to structured tours. It’s an opportunity to take control of the journey, break away from a set itinerary, and explore the country at your own pace. Each turn of the road unveils a new experience, creating stories that will last a lifetime.

Why Australia?

Here are some reasons why an Australian road trip should be on every Indian traveller’s bucket list:

1. Diverse Landscapes: Experience everything from vibrant cityscapes to serene coastal views and rugged desert roads, all within driving distance.

2. Wildlife encounters: Kangaroos bounding beside your car or koalas perched in eucalyptus trees are just some of the wildlife wonders you might see.

3. Cultural immersion: Each stop along the way presents a chance to connect with local Australians, enjoy regional delicacies, and soak in the laid-back lifestyle.

4. Flexibility: Spontaneity is at the heart of a road trip. If you find a hidden gem—whether it’s a secluded beach or a small-town festival—take a detour and stay an extra day.

5. Value for money: Road trips offer a cost-effective way to see more of Australia, especially for families or groups travelling together.

Australia's travel/work/holiday visa for Indians!

Beginning this month, Indian citizens aged 18 to 30 are now eligible for a visa pre-application (ballot) process for Australia's new First Work and Holiday visa. This initiative allows working holidaymakers from India to visit Australia for one year, enabling them to work or study short-term while enjoying their holiday.

Visa ballot registrations for the Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visa are now open for citizens from China, India, and Vietnam.

As part of the program, Australia will grant up to 1,000 eligible Indian citizens the First Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visa annually. Eligible Indian passport holders can register for the visa ballot from October 1 to October 31 in preparation for the 2024-2025 program year. The visa ballot process will randomly select registered applicants who will then have the opportunity to apply for the visa.

Best routes to explore

There’s no shortage of spectacular driving routes in Australia, each offering a different kind of adventure. Here are the most popular routes recommended by Pickyourtrail.

- Sydney to Brisbane (900 km): This coastal route passes through stunning beach towns and lush national parks. Stops include the Hunter Valley, Port Macquarie, Byron Bay, and the Gold Coast.

- The Great Ocean Road (243 km): One of the world’s most scenic drives, this iconic route features landmarks like the Twelve Apostles and the Great Otway National Park.

- Red Centre Way (1,135 km): For an outstanding Outback adventure, this loop from Alice Springs includes Uluru, Kings Canyon, and the West MacDonnell Ranges.

When to hit the road

The ideal time for road-tripping through Australia is from November to February, during the country’s summer season. Longer daylight hours allow for extended exploration, while warmer temperatures make for perfect beach stops and outdoor activities. However, it’s important to note that this is also peak tourist season, so early bookings for accommodations and car rentals are essential.

Indian Travellers and the self-drive trend

The popularity of self-drive holidays is rising among Indian tourists, with a 180% increase in inquiries for road trips in Australia. For Indian travellers, the appeal lies in the independence and slower pace of travel. Rather than rushing through destinations, road trips allow for deeper immersion and greater flexibility.

Hari Ganapathy, Co-Founder of Pickyourtrail, highlighted this trend by saying, " We are seeing interest across customer segments, from honeymooners to families and small groups, with almost an 80% increase year-on-year. The fact that we drive on the same side as India, and that Indian licenses are valid, are also key drivers. Self-driving gives customers the flexibility to discover countryside, cafes, and scenery at their own pace and style."