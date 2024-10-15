Australia to now provide new work and holiday visa to young Indian citizens; Check details

Beginning this month, Indian citizens aged 18 to 30 are now eligible for a visa pre-application (ballot) process for Australia's new First Work and Holiday visa. This initiative allows working holidaymakers from India to visit Australia for one year, enabling them to work or study short-term while enjoying their holiday.

Visa ballot registrations for the Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visa are now open for citizens from China, India, and Vietnam.

As part of the program, Australia will grant up to 1,000 eligible Indian citizens the First Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visa annually. Eligible Indian passport holders can register for the visa ballot from October 1 to October 31 in preparation for the 2024-2025 program year.

The visa ballot process will randomly select registered applicants who will then have the opportunity to apply for the visa. The Australian immigration authorities will conduct these random selections from October 14, 2024, to April 30, 2025, with notifications sent via email to those selected.

"This will provide an opportunity for 1,000 young Indians between the ages of 18-30 to work or study for one year while experiencing the Australian lifestyle. This visa symbolizes the strengthening economic and cultural ties between our two countries," said Australia’s Assistant Minister for Immigration, Matt Thistlethwaite.

The cost of the visa is set at $650, with a $25 fee required to participate in the ballot process. Approximately 40,000 individuals have already registered, reflecting significant interest in this new category of visas.

Thistlethwaite clarified that the ballot process is fully automated, with no human involvement, and noted that health and character checks will be conducted to ensure the eligibility of successful applicants.

Talking about the viability of this new initiative, Mayank Maheshwari, Co-founder & COO of University LivingThrough, said, "In this program, participants can gain valuable work experience across multiple industries, pursue vocational courses, or improve their English skills."

He further added, " By fostering cultural exchange and equipping young professionals with international competencies, the program contributes to India’s economic growth while strengthening the ties between our two nations."

In addition to India, the Australian government will implement the visa pre-application (ballot) process for citizens of China and Vietnam. This announcement follows India’s formal inclusion into the Working Holiday Maker visa program on September 16, designating it as the 50th partner country in this initiative.

The partnership stems from the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA), aimed at fostering deeper economic and cultural connections between the nations.