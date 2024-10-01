scorecardresearch
NEWS

Australia to offer 1,000 annual work, holiday visas to Indians from Oct 1: All details here

India and Australia have also agreed to implement a framework that will simplify the recognition of professional qualifications and the processes for licensing and registration

Australia will be granting up to 1,000 work and holiday visas to Indian citizens starting today, i.e. October 1, as part of its efforts to enhance mobility and strengthen ties under the India-Australia interim free trade agreement.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who recently wrapped up a three-day visit to Australia, stated that the introduction of this visa program will deepen connections between the peoples of India and Australia. 

"I am pleased to announce that this key commitment under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) will be operational from 1st October 2024. It represents a vital step in facilitating mobility between our nations," Goyal shared in a recent post on X.

Under the AI-ECTA, which came into effect in December 2022, Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 will be eligible for a one-year visa that allows them to work, study, and travel throughout Australia. The new visa initiative will enable successful applicants to stay temporarily for 12 months, with multiple-entry provisions subject to meeting Australian legislative requirements.

A two-way road

India and Australia have agreed to implement a framework that will simplify the recognition of professional qualifications and the processes for licensing and registration. This involves mutual recognition arrangements between professional associations in both countries.

As a result, Australian professionals like architects, engineers, and accountants will find it easier to work in India while maintaining high domestic standards and enabling movement in both directions.

Additionally, this agreement will provide Australian skilled service providers, investors, and business visitors with clearer access to India, boosting investment and offering more certainty for businesses. Australian companies operating in India will also benefit from clearer information regarding visa applications, including details on stay durations and other conditions.

Published on: Oct 01, 2024, 3:33 PM IST
