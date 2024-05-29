BIG relief for international students in Canada: Govt clarifies police clearance not needed for temporary visa holders

The Canadian government has issued a new guideline that police clearance certificates are not required for those entering the country as temporary residents, including on study visas. This development might be helpful to international students and temporary workers.



Responding to inquiries from Indo-Canadian MP Arpan Khanna, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller stated that biometric verification, such as fingerprints, were earlier used for security screening, with police certificates from the country of origin not routinely required for temporary residents.

He emphasised that such certificates may only be requested as part of additional security screening if deemed necessary.

Miller also dismissed the reliability of police certificates and highlighted the government's rigorous screening process for student visa applicants to ensure individuals with criminal records are not permitted to enter the country.

The clarification comes amid scrutiny over security checks on temporary residents, particularly international students, following the arrest of individuals allegedly involved in the murder of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The revelation that at least two of the suspects had entered Canada as students raised concerns about the screening process for temporary residents.

S Jaishankar, the minister of foreign affairs, criticised Miller for allowing people from Punjab with criminal records to enter Canada, but Miller defended the government's screening practises and denied allegations of carelessness in the application process. He emphasised the government's dedication to maintaining the security and safety of Canada's borders.

